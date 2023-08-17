Full Slate Of Winners Representing Excellence In The Pet Industry Announced In 2023 Pet Innovation Awards
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Pet Industry
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced the winners of their fifth annual program. These winners stand out as the best of the best in the multi-billion dollar pet industry.
“The winners of the 2023 program are truly at the forefront of innovation as they work to revolutionize and strengthen an industry that revolves around beloved members of our family - our pets. From the food we feed them to the way we bathe them to technology that makes them live longer, better lives, pet parents are becoming more discerning with the products and services they buy,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “It’s the drive for top quality and the creativity of innovation that we look for in our award winners. This years’ class represents a whole new level of ingenuity and we couldn’t be more pleased to recognize them for their hard work.”
The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.
The 2023 award winners are:
Apparel
Accessory Product of the Year: Cuddle Clones
Pet Farewell & Memorial Product of the Year: Sweet Goodbye
Collars, Leashes, Harnesses
Harness Product of the Year: Joyride Harness
Grooming & Cleaning
Grooming Spray Product of the Year: smith&burton
Nail Clippers Product of the Year: KlipTrio
Food & Treat
Bird Food Product of the Year: Lafeber
Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Solid Gold
Dog Biscuit of the Year: Portland Pet Food Company
Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: Tucker’s
Dog Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: Badlands Ranch
Dog Treat Alternative Product of the Year: Vital Essentials
Dog Treat Product of the Year: Barkworthies
Health Focused Dog Treat of the year: Paw Power Nutrition
Upcycled Dog Treat of the Year: Phelps Pet Products
Jerky-style Dog Treat of the Year: HappyTails Canine Wellness
Dog Dental Treat Product of the Year: Pets Best Life
Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year: Snif-Snax
Rawhide Alternative Product of the Year: Natural Farm
Health
Cat Digestive Product of the Year: Zesty Paws
Dog CBD product of the Year: VetCS
Dog Hip & Joint Product of the Year: Paw CBD
Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year: alchemypet
Overall Cat Health Product of the Year: Bexacat™
Overall Dog Heatlh Product of the Year: Bailey’s CBD
Overall Dog Senior Health Product of the Year: Muffin's Halo
Overall Healthcare Product of the year: One Health Group
Housing
Fencing Product of the Year: Kavee
Litter
Cleaners & Deodorizers Product of the Year: QAIS-air-04, QAIS Sunstar
Litter Mats of the Year: POOPOUT
Waste Innovation of the Year: ALZOO
Services
Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance
Pet App of the Year: Vetster
Storefront Retailer of the Year: NorthPoint Pets & Company
Pet Care Solution for the Year: AI FOR PET
Toys
Chew Toy Product of the Year: BetterBone
Fetch Toy Product of the Year: N-Gage
Play Object Product of the Year: Lambwolf Collective
Training
Sport Training Product of the Year: FitPaws
Training Aid Product of the Year: PawzNDogz
Leadership
Pet Company of the Year: W.F. Young
Pet DTC Company of the Year: Kavee
Pet Start Up of the Year: BetterVet
Pet Solution of the Year: Petfolk
Pet Food Solution of the Year: GO! SOLUTIONS®, Petcurean
Pet Technology Company of the Year: Med Dimensions
About The Pet Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.
