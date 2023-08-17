PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 17, 2023 Key infrastructure projects initiated in Samar as Bong Go continues to push for countryside development Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has initiated several key infrastructure projects in Catbalogan City, in line with his commitment to help pave the way for development and progress in the area through continued collaboration with the local government led by Gov. Sharee Ann Tan. The senator's support in these initiatives as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance was highlighted by his presence during the Adlaw han Barangay 2023, a significant part of the Samar Day Celebration, on Friday, August 11. One of these activities is the opening of the Tandaya Hall in Catbalogan City where Go participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony together with Samar Governor Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, BHW (Barangay Health Worker) Partylist Representestive Natasha Co, Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy and other local officials. The inauguration was also witnessed by 24 mayors and vice mayors together with their councilors, and 951 barangay captains and their kagawads. "Alam n'yo, parati ko kasing naririnig, 'salamat Senador Bong Go' sa mga proyekto... pero kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go said. "Kahit saang sulok kayo sa Pilipinas, pupuntahan ko kayo at magseserbisyo basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon. Sanay ako sa trabaho. Umaga, tanghali, hapunan, kahit sa panaginip, nagtatrabaho ako," he added. Moreover, Go was also instrumental in the construction of the New Catbalogan City Hall, a new Sports Complex, and the Lagundi-San Andres Access Road. These projects, all under construction, are poised to bring in unprecedented benefits to Samar. The new City Hall will provide a modern hub for governance, streamlining public service and administrative functions. The Sports Complex will offer recreational and athletic opportunities, fostering community engagement and youth development. The Lagundi-San Andres Access Road, once completed, will significantly improve connectivity within the region, reducing travel time, boosting local trade, and enhancing the transportation of goods and services. For her part, Gov. Sharee Ann Tan also took the opportunity to thank the senator and affirm some initiatives that Go did to help the province of Samar and its people. "Mga kaibigan ko, kasama din natin ngayon na palaging tumutulong sa atin, hindi lang sa suporta niya sa ating Catbalogan Buri Airport na ating inilapit sa kanya nung panahon na pumunta siya sa atin noong tayo ay nasunugan dito sa Catbalogan noong 2018 kahit hindi pa siya senador. Pati ang ating Lagundi San Andres Road ay tulong rin yan ng ating mahal na Senator (Bong Go). Ganyan niya tayo kamahal dito sa atin. Kasama din ang iba't ibang mga kalsada at impastraktura, naging instrumento rin siya para maisakatuparan ang mga ito. Mula noon at hanggang ngayon, patuloy niyang inilalapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa atin. These are few of the contributions of the good Senator here in the province of Samar," Gov. Tan shared. During his visit and provision of aid to fire victims in Catbalogan City in 2018, Go took action to address concerns related to Catbalogan Airport. The local officials then approached Go, who was serving as Special Assistant to the former president Rodrigo Duterte at that time, seeking help to hasten the land acquisition process for the airport's enhancement. Go reached out to then Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to expedite the matter. The senator's impact extends beyond roads and buildings. The Malasakit Center stands as a testament to his care for the health and well-being of Samar's residents. "Ang pinakamalaking naitulong niya ay ang Malasakit Center. Bago pa lang ang mahal nating senator, sinigurado niya na maipagpatuloy ang pagbigay ng tulong at serbisyo sa mga pasyente dito sa pamamagitan ng Malasakit Center. Ngayon mga kaibigan ko, gusto kong ipaabot sa inyo na we are so honored and we really appreciate the efforts and support of our good senator, ang kilala nating Mr. Malasakit," the governor added. There are now 158 Malasakit Centers throughout the country, which have already served seven million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. In the province, a Malasakit Center is located at Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City. Aside from these projects, Go has extended his support in recent years to various infrastructural developments in the province. These include the rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads in Basey, Marabut, Talalora, and Tarangnan; construction of a farm-to-market road in Pinabacdao; public markets in San Jorge, Talalora, and Tarangnan; evacuation centers in Sta. Margarita and Zumarraga; a seawall in Sto. Niño; and the acquisition of a dump truck in Jiabong. He has also supported the construction of a multi-purpose hall in Tarangnan; road concreting in Daram; farm-to-market roads in Pinabacdao; shoreline protection in Tagapul-an; and a public park in Tarangnan. Furthermore, he assisted in the construction and concreting of the Access Road from Literon-Antol in Calbiga--an area under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC)--to Canlobo-Layo-Magdawat-Pelaon of Pinabacdao to Mabini in Basey. This road connects important tourist sites like Lulugayan Falls, Kanyawa Cave, Macatingol Cave, and Sohoton Cave, among others. Go further expressed his profound love for the people of Samar and his unwavering dedication to service. "Tandaan po natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa atin kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito," reminded the senator. "Ako po ang inyong kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," Go concluded.