Hontiveros, Robredo spearhead medical caravan in Naga

Senator Risa Hontiveros and former Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday spearheaded a medical caravan which provided free and state-of-the-art medical services to young students and their families living in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

Hontiveros, Robredo, and representatives from the office of Camarines Sur 3rd District Representative Gabriel Bordado Jr. visited San Isidro Elementary School in Naga to meet at least 300 students, parents and other beneficiaries taking part in the Legislators' Medical Caravan, which aims to assist the health needs of students and their loved ones, ahead of the resumption of classes on August 29, 2023.

"Ngayong abala ang maraming pamilya sa nalalapit na pasukan, kasama dapat sa ating paghahanda ang pagsiguro sa maayos na kalusugan ng ating mga mag-aaral. Sa panahon ngayon, mahal at malayo ang magpagamot. Kaya sa tulong ng ating Legislators' Medical Caravan, hinatid natin ang libre at dekalidad na serbisyong medikal mismo sa ating mga paaralan, para sa mga estudyante at sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay," Hontiveros said.

During the Medical Caravan, patients of all ages were provided with free laboratory services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram (ECG), and full blood chemistry tests. In addition, patients were able to avail of medical consultation for their health concerns, and received free medicine.

Hontiveros and Robredo, who is a former representative of the 3rd district of Camarines Sur, also led informal discussions with parents, teachers and other stakeholders on pressing issues being faced by families in relation to the reopening of schools, and other topics such as the ongoing economic crisis.

"Bilang mga ina, kasama niyo kami ni dating VP Leni sa pagsulong ng mabuting kalusugan ng ating kabataan na babalik na sa pagpasok sa eskwela. Kung maayos at masigla ang kabataan, magiging maayos din ang kanilang pag-aaral at pagkamit ng pangarap," Hontiveros said.

The senator later inspected the construction site of a multipurpose building in Naga City which will serve as a daycare facility for children among other purposes, and whose funding was secured with the assistance of Hontiveros.

The Legislators' Medical Caravan, which is meant to complement the ongoing Brigada Eskwela in schools, is set to provide free medical services in at least 10 different public schools throughout Naga. The caravan is expected to serve the health needs of at least 300 patients per each stop.

"Buo ang aming suporta sa pag unlad ng kalusugan at kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan dito sa Camarines Sur at sa buong bansa. Itong Legislators' Medical Caravan ay pagpapatuloy ng ating mga programa at reporma para maghatid ng maayos at abot-kayang serbisyong medikal sa bawat sulok ng Pilipinas," Hontiveros concluded.