Vietnam, DPRK enhance defence cooperation

VIETNAM, August 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieut. Sen. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for Colonel Kim Myong Chol, Defence Attaché of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

At the meeting, Chiến affirmed the Vietnamese Party, Government and Ministry of National Defence always attach great importance to the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and the DPRK, saying that the comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and countries is a premise and foundation for the two sides to practically expand bilateral defence cooperation.

He highlighted the fruitful development of defence cooperation between the two nations in recent times, noting that despite impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has maintained a positive development momentum and always promoted its pivotal role in the Việt Nam – DPRK relations.

Chiến highly appreciated efforts made by the DPRK officer in promoting the cooperation between the two countries' armies in recent times, expressing his belief that Kim will continue to make significant contributions to strengthening the relations between the two countries and militaries.

The two sides should focus their cooperation on different areas, including increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels; effectively implementing signed agreements; sharing experience in Party and political affairs; expanding cooperation in training, art culture and military sports, and exchanges among young officers; military medicine; and exchanging new cooperation contents suitable to the demand of each side.

Kim thanked the Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam for its attention and support for developing defence cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed that in his position and responsibilities, he will make efforts to promote and implement cooperation content agreed by the two sides, contributing to the enhancement of defence cooperation between the two countries. — VNS