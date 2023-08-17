PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 17, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON AMB. LOCSIN'S APPOINTMENT Amb. Locsin's track record shows his strong and balanced position on China, even when he served under a former President who kowtowed to Beijing. In this new role, I expect Amb. Locsin to maintain that position and indefatigably uphold our 2016 Arbitral Award in all his engagements with his Chinese counterparts. An experienced diplomat, he has a knack for words that I hope he uses boldly in defense of our national interest. As he will remain the Philippine Ambassador to the UK, he represents us to one of the growing number of countries which recognizes our Arbitral Award and upholds the rule of law at sea. I also hope that he makes use of this unique position to help strengthen international consensus on our 2016 award while pushing back against China's disregard of our victory. Umaasa din ako na hindi siya basta-basta matitinag ng Tsina. Kailangan ding ipaaalala sa kanya na gusto ng taumbayan na tumindig ang Pilipinas sa Tsina kaya sana isapuso at isabuhay niya rin ang panawagan ng ating mamamayan. ***** Please see attached video