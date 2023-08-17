Study sheds light on the connection between the use of antidepressants and an increased risk of suicidal

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where the treatment of health and its potential drawbacks continue to be closely examined a recent study has sparked further discussion. This study sheds light on the connection between the use of antidepressants and an increased risk of suicidal behaviour among young individuals aged 25 and below.

This is something that the Church of Scientology and CCHR, an organization founded by Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry Thomas Szasz and established in 1969, has been highlighting and criticizing for quite some time.

Conducted by Tyra Lagerberg from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm (Sweden) in collaboration with Oxford University Warneford Hospital in the United Kingdom, their recently published research analyzed records of over 162,000 individuals diagnosed with depression between 2006 and 2018. The focus was on determining the frequency of behaviour within a span of 12 weeks after starting treatment, with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants.

The results were both significant and unsettling. The study uncovered a notable increase in the risk of suicidal behaviour among those prescribed antidepressants. Alarming patterns emerged, with children aged 6 to 17 exhibiting a threefold greater likelihood of engaging in suicidal behaviour. Young adults aged 18 to 24 were not far behind, with their risk doubling.

Because of the above type of findings, which have been hinted at and proven on numerous occasions in the last decades, CCHR has proactively collaborated with the UN and the WHO, producing numerous diligently written reports to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, exposing and denouncing the over-drugging of children with psychotropic drugs across multiple European countries. These concerted efforts have been aimed at bolstering human rights within the mental health system and protecting especially children from the harmful effects described by this latest study led by Tyra Lagerberg.

Lagerberg's analysis succinctly puts the findings into perspective, "Our results confirm that children and adolescents under age 25 are a high-risk group, in particular children aged under 18 years." This finding raises familiar concerns that triggered regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to implement a black-box warning on antidepressant packaging in 2004. This cautionary label was extended in 2007 to encompass young adults up to age 24, emphasizing the urgency of responsible prescription practices.

While contentious debates have arisen around the impact of these warnings, "due to the fact that critics, often with vested interests, argue that such stringent measures might inadvertently lead to untreated depression and potentially more suicides," said Scientology representative to the UN Ivan Arjona, "recent research, however, has revisited clinical trial data, reinforcing the FDA's prudent but shy stance and emphasizing an evident increased risk of suicidal thoughts and actions among youth using antidepressants," concluded Arjona after being informed about the latest research.

Based on the research findings it is worth noting that the concerning link between the use of antidepressants and the risk of youth suicide is not restricted to individuals. What's very revealing is that the study did not identify a decrease in behaviour risk connected to antidepressant usage among older patients or those with a history of suicide attempts. This fascinating discovery highlights how complex antidepressant therapy can be and raises inquiries, about their effectiveness and possible risks.

Amidst these developments, recent studies have also highlighted disconcerting trends among adults. A re-analysis of safety summaries submitted to the FDA revealed a nearly 2.5 times higher rate of suicide attempts among adults taking antidepressants compared to those on placebos. Even more startling, a study involving emotionally healthy adults with no history of depression found that antidepressant use doubled the risk of suicidality and violence.

The multifaceted nature of antidepressant use deepens when examining its role in preventing suicides, as can be understood from the report. While these drugs may be prescribed with the intent of reducing suicide risk, a closer look at coroner inquests has unveiled a disconcerting statistic – a significant portion of deaths involving antidepressants were deemed suicides, often linked to overdoses.

"In this intricate landscape, it's worth noting the work of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights in exposing the dangers posed by such types of drugs to those who, while taking them to be helped, unfortunately, but inevitably, found themselves to have become the victims of their side effects," said Arjona.

The juxtaposition of CCHR's collaborative work with the ongoing concerns surrounding antidepressant use underscores the intricate nature of mental health discussions. As debates persist and research evolves, the priority remains the well-being of vulnerable populations, working towards comprehensive, evidence-based solutions that truly help those troubled.

To sum up, the recent study brings a level of intricacy to the ongoing discussion about the use of antidepressants, in young people. This is especially crucial considering the risk of suicidal behaviour. The results highlight the significance of careful assessment, cautious approach and well-informed choices when it comes to treating depression and addressing mental health issues among vulnerable groups. Navigating this intricate terrain reinforces the necessity of a holistic, multidisciplinary approach to promote mental well-being while mitigating potential harm.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights was co-founded in 1969 by members of the Church of Scientology and the late psychiatrist and humanitarian Thomas Szasz, M.D., recognized by many academics as modern psychiatry’s most authoritative critic, to eradicate abuses and restore human rights and dignity to the field of mental health. CCHR has been instrumental in obtaining 228 laws against psychiatric abuse and violations of human rights worldwide.

