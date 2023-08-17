Romain Girbal: "How Web3 will revolutionize our everyday lives"
With its playful, accessible nature, the immersive version of the Internet is the most human-impacting innovation ever.
The Web3 challenges are 3-fold: integrity, legitimacy and protecting privacy.”PARIS, FRANCE, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We're all "Monsieur Jourdain" of tech. Like the Bourgeois Gentilhomme, who wrote prose without knowing it, we use Web2 without understanding what it's all about. Social networks, online sales sites, dating sites and professional platforms are all part and parcel of our lives. Hallelujah! Now comes the advent of Web3. A technological revolution that will enable us to see and go further by conducting all these activities in a fun, immersive, interactive way.
— Romain Girbal
Romain Girbal: "Web3 already exists”
Enter a 3D world, in front of your screen or, for total immersion, wearing an augmented reality mask. Walk around, play games, play sports, visit a museum, buy a handbag or clothes, meet your friends and make new ones, take part in a business meeting... That's Web3 or the metaverse, for those in the know. A decentralized web that, thanks to the blockchain, enables access to virtual worlds, called metavers, in which we evolve through an avatar.
Romain Girbal: "Don't listen to the technoanxious!”
So let's not listen to the pessimists. The ambition breakers. The grumpy "it was better before" crowd. The "technoanxious" who shun progress like the plague. Yes, Web3 is already here, and it's going to be here for a long time, believe me. Digital tools enable us to process infinitely more information. Moore's Law, according to which the number of transistors on a chip doubles every two years at a constant price, has continued to spread its effects. It has enabled decisive progress in artificial intelligence. New tools have appeared, such as virtual reality helmets, which offer far greater immersion than a computer screen. Virtual expeditions to the Kheops pyramid or Notre-Dame church are, from this point of view, as spectacular as they are promising.
Romain Girbal: "Creating trust in an obscure digital world"
Blockchain, this shared and therefore totally decentralized database, makes it possible to certify the ownership of digital objects, including works of art or currencies. And thus create trust in a digital world that is too often obscure not to appear threatening.
Experts such as former Amazon Studios director Matthew Ball (in his book "The Metaverse and How It Will Revolutionize Everything") or founder and CEO of tech company Improbable Herman Narula (in his book "Virtual Society. The Metaverse and the New Frontiers of Human Experience") highlight three potentially striking features of the future metaverse. Firstly, users will have the impression that the virtual world is real, and that this felt teleportation will occur thanks to new technologies. Secondly, users will interact in the virtual world with other people or objects that also feel real.
Romain Girbal: "New experiences thanks to Web3".
And thirdly, this immersive virtual world is linked to the real world. Revenues earned in the metaverse, ideas generated there, identities constructed or influence acquired can be transferred to the real world.
The metaverse should thus offer its visitors experiences that were not possible before. In his book, Herman Narula illustrates these features with an example: "Imagine a world in which you can learn a new skill in a single afternoon, using advanced simulation technology that allows you to complete in two hours the trial-and-error steps that would have taken you a decade before."
Romain Girbal: "The new challenges of Web3”
The new challenges that await companies with the support of Web3 are endless, particularly in the area of marketing. It will increase trust and transparency. With the rise of Web3, the way customers interact with brands has changed. Consumers have become more aware of the need for trust and transparency, and expect brands to provide them in a meaningful way.
With the rise of Web3, marketers have access to more data than ever before. However, this data needs to be used responsibly and meaningfully. Marketers need to identify the best ways to use data to improve marketing campaigns, and ensure that customer privacy is preserved.
Web3 has created a more personalized experience for consumers. Marketers need to understand their customers' needs and ensure that their campaigns are tailored to those needs.
Romain Girbal: "The challenge of protecting privacy”
Striking a balance between privacy and personalization: While personalization is important to deliver the best customer experience, marketers must also ensure that customer privacy is respected. This means offering customers a choice over how their data is used, and ensuring that data is handled responsibly.
Web3 has changed the way customers interact with brands, and marketers need to be aware of the new technologies at their disposal. This obviously includes the use of artificial intelligence.
Romain Girbal: "The challenge of Web3 integrity and legitimacy”
Building trust with customers also means educating the public about the potential of Web3 technologies and the benefits they can derive from them. By being transparent and open about the development process, web3 technologies will strengthen this bond. Creating partnerships with established organizations and companies can also help build confidence in Web3 technologies by showcasing success stories. Finally, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of user data is essential. Developing a favorable regulatory framework that encourages innovation, while protecting users and the environment, will give Web3 the necessary integrity and legitimacy for years to come.
