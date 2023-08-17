The Countdown Begins for edeXa Mainnet Launch – Pioneering the Future of Business operations
edeXa gears up for Mainnet Launch, blending Hybrid Blockchain and AI to revolutionize business operations and governance in the Web3 eraKANALSTRASSE , VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- edeXa has developed a unique Hybrid Blockchain ecosystem based on Hyperledger technology. With a strong focus on businesses and authorities, edeXa offers an innovative, one-of-a-kind, and sustainable blockchain solution and redefines how companies and Governments collaborate, interact, and thrive in the modern era.
Revolutionizing Business Operations: edeXa's Innovative Approach
edeXa stands out among business blockchain platforms by fostering collaboration among trusted businesses. Through an innovative Proof of Authorities (POA) mechanism, these businesses validate transactions, ensuring network security and efficiency.
What sets edeXa apart is its fusion of permissioned and public blockchain technologies, striking a balance between privacy and transparency. To top it off, edeXa incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, enhancing the utilisation of web3 for smarter, more effective operations.
Trail of Success to the Mainnet Launch
edeXa's journey has been marked by resilience and innovation. Successfully emerging from the seed phase, edeXa's recent TESTNET launch showcased its readiness for the grand finale – the MAINNET launch. As the official commencement of the edeXa blockchain, the mainnet launch is eagerly awaited and represents a milestone in transforming business operations.
Market Potential and Industry Recognition
edeXa's journey aligns with evolving technology trends. As per the GARTNER Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar 2023, the convergence of Blockchain, Web3, and Tokenization is predicted to transition from early adopters to early majority in six years. This transformation is projected to yield a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 55%, with the market value reaching an impressive US$469 billion by 2023. Furthermore, venture funding for blockchain and crypto companies has reached US$26.8 billion, signaling investor confidence in the potential of these technologies.
Strategic Roadmap for Innovation
The journey leading to this milestone has been guided by a well-crafted roadmap:
- 2021: The launch of the permissioned business blockchain laid the foundation for the public blockchain concept.
- 2022: The implementation of the public business blockchain and subsequent testnet launch marked a year of progress.
- 2023: The climax of the roadmap is the mainnet launch, with a focus on customer onboarding to redefine the global business landscape.
Embracing the Future with edeXa
As the countdown gains momentum, the anticipation is tangible. edeXa's mainnet launch signifies not just a technological advance but a transformative event that will redefine how businesses leverage technology for efficiency, innovation, and growth. The future of business is edeXa, and its journey is about to begin.
The future of business is here, and its name is edeXa. For media inquiries, collaboration opportunities, or to be a part of this journey, reach out to us at contact@edexa.com and visit edexa.network
Andrew Polania
edeXa AG
