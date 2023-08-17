Asigra Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100
EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra announced today that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Asigra on its 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list.
The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Asigra was selected for its channel-focused go-to-market strategy and how the company supports the midmarket through the strength of its Tigris and SaaSBACKUP Data Protection platforms.
Asigra's SaaSBACKUP is a testament to the company's commitment to safeguarding the vast universe of SaaS applications. As SaaS apps have become an integral part of businesses worldwide, they now store vast amounts of mission-critical data. SaaSBACKUP is an innovative solution that stands out in its ability to protect SaaS application data around the clock – assuring easy deployment while providing enterprise-grade recovery when needed. SaaSBACKUP is designed for Managed Service Providers and includes tools that allow for continual SaaS App integration.
“The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S middle market businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people,” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that’s why I’m so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment.”
“We are truly honored to be recognized by MES and The Channel Company,” said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. “This award underscores our dedication to serving the midmarket with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions and our team's tireless efforts in ensuring optimal data availability and security for our clients."
The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today’s biggest IT movers and shakers who’ve set themselves apart as forward-thinking technology providers that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Winners were selected based on their consistent commitment to helping the midmarket segment succeed and thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy.
The MES Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/midmarket100
About Asigra
Asigra is a world-renowned leader in cloud-based backup and recovery solutions, providing enterprises with state-of-the-art technologies to safeguard their critical data. With over [XX years] of industry experience, Asigra’s solutions are trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide. Pioneering several industry-first capabilities, Asigra continues to redefine the way businesses approach data protection. For more information, visit www.asigra.com.
© 2023 Asigra. All rights reserved. Asigra and the Asigra logo are registered trademarks of Asigra Inc.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Joe Austin
The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Asigra was selected for its channel-focused go-to-market strategy and how the company supports the midmarket through the strength of its Tigris and SaaSBACKUP Data Protection platforms.
Asigra's SaaSBACKUP is a testament to the company's commitment to safeguarding the vast universe of SaaS applications. As SaaS apps have become an integral part of businesses worldwide, they now store vast amounts of mission-critical data. SaaSBACKUP is an innovative solution that stands out in its ability to protect SaaS application data around the clock – assuring easy deployment while providing enterprise-grade recovery when needed. SaaSBACKUP is designed for Managed Service Providers and includes tools that allow for continual SaaS App integration.
“The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S middle market businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people,” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that’s why I’m so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment.”
“We are truly honored to be recognized by MES and The Channel Company,” said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. “This award underscores our dedication to serving the midmarket with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions and our team's tireless efforts in ensuring optimal data availability and security for our clients."
The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today’s biggest IT movers and shakers who’ve set themselves apart as forward-thinking technology providers that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Winners were selected based on their consistent commitment to helping the midmarket segment succeed and thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy.
The MES Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/midmarket100
About Asigra
Asigra is a world-renowned leader in cloud-based backup and recovery solutions, providing enterprises with state-of-the-art technologies to safeguard their critical data. With over [XX years] of industry experience, Asigra’s solutions are trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide. Pioneering several industry-first capabilities, Asigra continues to redefine the way businesses approach data protection. For more information, visit www.asigra.com.
© 2023 Asigra. All rights reserved. Asigra and the Asigra logo are registered trademarks of Asigra Inc.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Joe Austin
Media
+1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn