PRIB: Senate hails Little League Philippines' win at the 2023 Junior League Softball World Series

PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release
August 16, 2023

Senate hails Little League Philippines' win at the 2023 Junior League Softball World Series

? The Senate on Wednesday hailed the Little League Philippines, Inc. (Little League) for capturing the crown at the 2023 Junior League Softball World Series held in Kirkland, Washington early this month.

The chamber adopted Senate Resolution No. 723 commending and congratulating the Philippine softball team for winning the annual Junior League Softball World Series on August 6, 2023.

Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, sponsor of the resolution, said the Little League deserves praise, recognition, and commendation for bringing pride and inspiration to the Filipino people and for showing to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipinos.

"We are immensely proud of our girls for not only representing Asia-Pacific and the Philippines but also Negros Occidental as well. They remain undefeated in their whole junior league run... We salute the whole team for putting Negros Occidental back on top of the softball scene," the Senate President said in his sponsorship speech.

The World Series title of the Little League, represented by Team Bago City, Negros Occidental, is the country's second championship in the girls' 12-14 age bracket. The Philippines' first softball title in the Junior League Softball World Series was captured by a team from Bacolod City twenty years ago.

?The Little League is composed of the following dedicated athletes: Erica Arnaiz, Thereze Francine Fuentes, Ann Dyana Buenafe, Icelle Tanaman, Ashley Ortiz, Froline Manalo, Christine Jane Caracas, Daniela Bejos, Audrie Sarsona, Marie Antoinette Sicapore, Nice Lobrido, and Casandra Sumatra.

According to the resolution, the Philippine team showed their dominance by winning their first six matches, In the finals, they continued their winning form by crushing the team from Milford, Connecticut, 3-0.

