America’s Boating Channel Presents "Border Crossing"

Twelfth Title in Video Service’s Seventh Season to Premiere September 20

BORDER CROSSING reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producer Rose Stano and on-camera talent from the Birmingham, Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Mount Clemens, and St. Claire Shores Squadrons. ” — Marty Lafferty

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will publicly debut its twelfth Season Seven video title across its smart TV, online, and mobile distribution platforms on September 20.

In making the announcement, America’s Boating Channel’s Marty Lafferty commented, "BORDER CROSSING reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producer Rose Stano and on-camera talent from the Birmingham, Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Mount Clemens, and St. Claire Shores Squadrons. We’re enormously grateful for their participation.”

"Thanks also to Black Women on the Water and Lake View Park Marina, City of Windosr, Canada for their contributions."

The final video of twelve titles in the new series, BORDER CROSSING, will premiere on Fire TV, Roku, AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and YouTube, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks at 8 PM EDT on Wednesday September 20.

BORDER CROSSING covers requirements for recreational boaters traveling internationally and tools such as the ROAM App and Form 1300 to assist them. Viewers will learn specifics of special programs to make traveling to Canada easier including NEXUS and I-68. Also featured are tips for other destinations and available support from a variety of federal agencies.

Every ten days throughout the boating season, America’s Boating Channel has introduced a new video. WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL; SLIPS, TRIPS, AND FALLS; PARTNER IN COMMAND; DISEMBARKING HAZARDS; BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN; ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES; TOWED SPORTS SAFETY; TYING DOCK LINES; INTRODUCING AIS; MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE; and NAVIGATING LOCKS launched starting in June.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, the best ways to view the videos are to visit AmericasBoatingChannel.com or subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

About America's Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com



