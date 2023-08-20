America’s Boating Channel Presents "Introducing AIS"

INTRODUCING AIS America's Boating Channel

Ninth Title in Video Service’s Seventh Season to Premiere August 20

INTRODUCING AIS reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producer Gene Danko, and on-camera talent from USPS District 5. We’re enormously grateful for their participation.” — Marty Lafferty

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will publicly debut its ninth Season Seven video title across its smart TV, online, and mobile distribution platforms on August 20.

In making the announcement, America’s Boating Channel’s Marty Lafferty commented, "INTRODUCING AIS reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producer Gene Danko, and on-camera talent from USPS District 5. We’re enormously grateful for their participation.”

"Thanks also to chief animator Jim Heckman and b-roll contributor Mike Maszczenski for their valuable contributions."

The ninth of twelve videos in the new series, INTRODUCING AIS, will premiere on Fire TV, Roku, AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and YouTube, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks at 8 PM EDT on Sunday August 20.

INTRODUCING AIS presents the Automated Identification System for ships and boats. Viewers will learn about equipment, apps, and types of data transmitted. Also featured are various uses of AIS by the maritime industry.

Every ten days throughout the boating season, America’s Boating Channel has introduced a new video. Upcoming Season Seven titles include MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE; NAVIGATING LOCKS; and BORDER CROSSING. WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL; SLIPS, TRIPS, AND FALLS; PARTNER IN COMMAND; DISEMBARKING HAZARDS; BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN; ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES; TOWED SPORTS SAFETY; and TYING DOCK LINES launched starting in June.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, the best ways to view the videos are to visit AmericasBoatingChannel.com or subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com



INTRODUCING AIS