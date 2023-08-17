Trip by Xóchitl Gálvez, pre-candidate to represent the “Frente Amplio por México” in Mexican presidential elections
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AEM Houston.- Distinguished entrepreneur, political leader, and candidate to the presidency of Mexico in 2024, Xóchitl Gálvez, will embark on a strategic visit to the city of Houston, Texas, on Saturday, August 19th, and Sunday, August 20th. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen ties with the Mexican community residing in the United States and listen firsthand to their concerns and needs. Xóchitl Gálvez aims to focus her campaign on the significance of Mexicans abroad and their rightful place in Mexico's democratic process.
After accepting an invitation from the migrant community based in Houston, Texas and with a revolutionary focus and a message of collaboration, Xóchitl Gálvez aims to empower Mexicans living in the USA to exert their moral authority in Mexico's political process. With approximately 37 million Mexicans on US soil, Xóchitl Gálvez underscores the crucial role this community plays as a new class of Mexican migrants, driving diversity, innovation, political, civic, and social life in their places of origin, in addition to being a pillar of the Mexican economy.
Xóchitl Gálvez is changing the narrative of Mexican presidential candidates' visits to the United States, highlighting the importance of the migrant community in Mexico's political and economic process. Her focus on empowerment, collaboration, and recognition of Mexicans abroad as a key factor in the country's development reflects her progressive vision and commitment to transforming Mexico for the benefit of all.
The pre-candidate will be available for interviews.
Press conference: Sunday, August 20th, 12:30 P.M., Haras Hacienda, 26427, Peden Rd. Magnolia, TX 77355.
For interviews, please contact:
Jorge Mettey
jorge@jorgemettey.com
+1-310-941-0514
Follow Xóchitl Gálvez on social media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@XochitlGalvezR
Twitter: https://twitter.com/XochitlGalvez
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Xochitl.Galvez.R
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xochitlgalvez/
