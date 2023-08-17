New Report Illustrates US Bank Failure Counts by City & State

Logo for MyEListing.com, nationwide, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform that serves commercial real estate professionals and others from every corner of the industry.

MyEListing.com is a nationwide, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- So far in 2023, the US banking sector has suffered three major collapses tied to assets amounting to nearly $550 billion. For comparison, the first year of the 2008 financial crisis saw 25 bank closures tied to approximately $373 billion in assets. MyEListing.com, a commercial real estate data and listing platform, recently released a report illustrating where the most banks have failed, at both the city and state level, between 2000 and 2023.

The report analyzes FDIC bank failure data that unveils a total of 566 bank failures in the last 23 years.

At the state level, Georgia, Florida, and Illinois saw the most bank failures, with 93, 76, and 69 respectively, according to MyEListing.com's research. These three states alone are responsible for nearly 42% of the US banking sector's failures since 2000.

"Several other states have had over 5 bank failures," says the report, "including Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Colorado, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Utah, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Oregon, and New York. These states' contributions to the total bank failures range from 1.06% to 2.12%."

At the city level, Chicago, Atlanta, and Phoenix saw the most failures, with 20, 10, and 6 respectively.

"Beyond the top three," says the report, "the number of failures per city starts to distribute more evenly…Further in the list, many cities recorded three bank failures, including notable financial hubs like New York and San Francisco."

The research concludes by noting that bank failures "do not exist in isolation."

"The unsettling truth," according to the report, "is that these aren't mere figures; they represent people's life savings, small businesses on the brink of closure, families struggling to cope, and communities trying to find their footing in an unstable economy."

You can read the full complete report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1683/banks-failed-the-most-in-these-cities-states/

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, a national agent directory, and more. The site also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Maddie Peterson
MyEListing.com
+1 512-923-6373
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

New Report Illustrates US Bank Failure Counts by City & State

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Maddie Peterson
MyEListing.com
+1 512-923-6373
Company/Organization
MyEListing.com
1400 Grand Falls Drive
Cedar Park, Texas, 78613
United States
+1 818-642-1309
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
New Report Illustrates US Bank Failure Counts by City & State
US Industrial Continues to Top CRE Market
High-Income Earners Moving to Florida, Arizona, Texas and Moving Away from California, New York, and Illinois
View All Stories From This Author