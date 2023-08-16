General Robert "Abe" Abrams, US Army, Retired Joins the Democracy Live Team

General Abrams will serve as an advisor and subject matter expert in the needs of military voters and their families.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- It is with great honor that General Robert “Abe” Abrams, US Army, Retired has joined the Democracy Live team as an advisor and subject matter expert in the needs of military voters and their families. As a retired Four-Star General with nearly 40 years serving our country, General Abrams offers unmatched, real-world experience into the challenges and obstacles to voting for our men and women stationed overseas.General Abrams earned his commission from the United States Military Academy in 1982. Following the Armor officer basic course, he spent his formative years in a Division Cavalry Squadron with a mission on the East-West German border. He commanded at every level from Company thru Four Star Major Command, and led units in combat operations in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. He also commanded the Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California and later served as the Senior Military Assistant to the 24th Secretary of Defense.As a four-star General for over 6 years, General Abrams served as the 22d Commander of United States Army Forces Command from Aug 2015-Oct 2018, the Army’s largest formation comprised of over 229,000 active-duty Soldiers, and provided training and readiness oversight of the US Army National Guard and US Army Reserve. In total the Forces Command team included 776,000 Soldiers and 96,000 Civilians. General Abrams final assignment was serving as the Commander United Nations Command, US-ROK Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea from Nov 2018-July 2021.In describing General Abrams role, Democracy Live CEO Bryan Finney stated, "As the largest technology provider serving overseas and military voters, Democracy Live is thrilled to team with General Abrams to collaborate, listen and learn from someone who has unparalleled experience and led hundreds of thousands of service troops overseas. Together with General Abrams, Democracy Live will continue to lead in our mission to ensure all voters, regardless of geography or disabilities, have equal access to voting."In joining Democracy Live, General Abrams stated, "With nearly 40 years of service to our country, many of which were served overseas, I understand the challenges of voting while stationed around the world. From the former West Germany to Saudi Arabia to Iraq, to Afghanistan and Korea I have seen firsthand the meaning voting has for both our U.S. service members, as well as those civilians in the countries we are protecting. Given Democracy Live's proven leadership in the elections space, I am excited to join the Democracy Live team to help extend and expand access to voting for our men and women serving abroad."