State President meets HCM City’s religious dignitaries, intellectuals

VIETNAM, August 16 - HÀ NỘI — State President Võ Văn Thưởng on Wednesday met with outstanding dignitaries and officials of religions, ethnic minorities, intellectuals and individuals of HCM City.

At the event, expressing the honour and joy of visiting the capital city of Hà Nội, the Presidential Palace, and meeting with the President, the delegates have expressed pleasure at the strong development of the country across all fields and the elevated position of the country in the region and the world.

The delegates proposed the Party and State place greater emphasis on the innovative and creative activities of the younger generation, actively support the ethnic minority communities in improving their lives, and continue to create favourable conditions for religious groups to effectively participate in community service activities, contributing to the construction of a unified and prosperous nation, for the development of HCM City and the country.

President Thưởng said the Party and State have always determined that great national solidarity is a strategic guideline, a source of strength, a main driving force, and a decisive factor to ensure the sustainable victory of the nation building and safeguarding cause.

That source of strength is formed from social forces, particularly religious dignitaries and officials, ethnic minorities, intellectuals and individuals in society, he stressed.

The leader asserted that the Party and State always pay attention to and create all conditions for religions to operate equally and respect the freedom of religion; improve the material and spiritual life of people, including ethnic minorities; and at the same time create favourable mechanisms and conditions for intellectuals to develop their capacity and qualifications. The strength of the great national solidarity bloc is continuously being consolidated and enhanced, thereby promoting the potential, reputation and social position of each individual to help them contribute more to the common development.

Over the nearly 40 years of đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has gained great achievements of historical significance, with the stature, potential, position, and reputation in the region and in the world confirmed, Thưởng said, attributing these results to the great contribution of HCM City and its people from all walks of life, with the revolutionary tradition of resilience, dynamism, creativity and solidarity.

The leader emphasised the need to continue nurturing the great solidarity of the whole nation, bring into play the strength of the culture and revolution tradition, as well as people's will to self-reliance, the spirit of innovation and creativity, solidarity and social consensus, so as to create changes in all fields.

He also expressed his hope that religious dignitaries and officials, intellectuals, and outstanding individuals of HCM City will further promote their role, and serve as the nucleus in all movements; and inspire other social forces, especially the young generation, to actively contribute to the development process of the city and the country. — VNS