State’s consumer protection public education tour hits Billings Monday

Downing is inviting the public to educate investors, seniors, and consumers on safeguarding their finances.

The commissioner and CSI staff are hosting 12 events across Eastern Montana over five days. These educational sessions will include snacks and refreshments or a meal in the designated towns.

The state CSI agency investigates and prosecutes dozens of investor protection and senior fraud cases every year,” Downing said. “Through face-to-face conversations and education, we can empower Montanans to identify red flags and report suspected fraud.”

In Billings, the meeting will be in the public library from 3-4 p.m.

Other stops on the tour include: