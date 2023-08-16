In-vehicle Infotainment Market worth $28.3 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-vehicle Infotainment Market is projected to grow from USD 16.4 billion in 2023 to USD 28.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6%, during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023: USD 16.4 billion Projected to reach 2028: USD 28.3 billion CAGR: 11.6% Base Year Considered: 2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2028 Largest Market: Asia Pacific Region Covered: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World [RoW] Segments Covered: By Vehicle Type, Component, Operating System, Application, Location, Connectivity, Form Factor, Display Size, Retrofit, Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle By Vehicle Type, and region. Companies Covered: Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany)



The growth of the in-vehicle infotainment market can be attributed to the rising demand for entertainment, safety & security, navigation services, and rear-seat entertainment. Additionally, factors such as government mandates for electronic logging devices (ELD), growth in the smartphone industry, 5G infrastructure, and use of cloud technologies with artificial intelligence would create promising growth opportunities in the In-vehicle infotainment market.

“Embedded infotainments are estimated to account for the largest market in 2023.”

Embedded systems are estimated to be the largest in-vehicle infotainment systems during the forecast period in terms of value. Embedded infotainment systems were earlier available in premium cars owing to the high cost of these systems. However, the growth of the SUV segment and the adoption of these systems in mid-range passenger vehicles has increased the demand for embedded systems. Mid-range vehicle producers such as MG, Hyundai, Kia, and Honda actively add the latest features, such as embedded connectivity, HUD, and ADAS, in their vehicle models. In Europe, regulatory mandates are the prime factor that drives the embedded system market growth. Starting on March 31, 2018, it became mandatory to be installed EU-wide 112 emergency assistance in all newly manufactured passenger car models. This system connects the vehicle to emergency services following a collision and provides location and impact information to the nearest emergency response center.

Similarly, the embedded form type is prevalent in North American countries such as US and Canada, while the integrated form type is growing in popularity in Asia Pacific and RoW. The embedded system offers trust of OEM fitment with quality and enablement of various safety and entertainment services at different prices. Hence, rising consumer demand for connectivity and entertainment and improving connectivity elements would drive the market growth of embedded infotainment systems.

Android Automotive to register the fastest growth of all in-vehicle infotainment operating systems

Android is speculated to grow fastest during the forecast period. The adoption of Android OS is an open-source platform gaining traction due to its cost advantages, higher flexibility while developing programs, and increasing availability of services with a large user base worldwide. This platform offers a cost-effective solution compared to other systems, making implementing it more affordable. The development and commercialization of Android Automotive OS have attracted the attention of numerous automotive suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). For example, prominent automakers such as General Motors and Stellantis have made significant announcements regarding adopting Google’s new Android operating system for powering infotainment systems across their entire vehicle lineup by the end of 2023. Also, Ford and Lincoln cars will switch to the same platform in two years, while others, including some Dodge models and the Lucid Air, use an Android-based system without Google Automotive Services. Collaborations between companies like Audi and Volvo with Google have resulted in the utilization of upgraded versions of infotainment systems. This widespread adoption indicates the growing prominence of Android OS and positions it as a key operating system for in-vehicle infotainment companies in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant regional market.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market for the in-vehicle infotainment industry by 2028. The dominance is mainly due to the presence of countries with higher vehicle production in different segments. For instance, developing countries such as China, India, and Thailand produce most of the economy and mid-range cars; thereby showcasing a substantial deployment of affordable infotainment systems with some advanced features. On the other hand, Japan, China, and South Korea have higher adoption of medium to premium range vehicles which finds installation of more sophisticated infotainment technology that includes in-built navigation, voice command, high-resolution display, and other premium features. Further, this region's countries have significantly improved internet infrastructure, spurring the demand for infotainment systems among the tech-savvy population to provide a more connected driving experience. Key manufacturers are focusing on entering strategic partnerships with market players for market expansion, R&D, and product advancement to keep up with the changing needs of passengers. For example, in 2023, Sibrose and Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. announced their collaboration to provide advanced over-the-air solutions to the next-generation vehicle’s cockpit. This partnership aimed to enhance the functionality of the vehicle’s cockpit by leveraging Sibros’ advanced over-the-air software update and data management platform and Marelli’s expertise in automotive technology.

Similarly, in 2022, Luxoft and Hyundai MOBIS announced a collaboration to develop the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platform for future mobility. The partnership aims to provide drivers and passengers with advanced digital experiences by incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality. Luxoft will be responsible for the design and engineering of the software platform, whereas Hyundai MOBIS will provide the hardware and system integration expertise. The partnership is expected to result in a comprehensive and sophisticated IVI system that offers seamless connectivity and personalized services to enhance the driving experience. These collaborations and developments, coupled with changing consumer preferences, indicate that the region has huge growth potential in the in-vehicle infotainment market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

The in-vehicle Infotainment companies is led by established players such as Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in this market.

