Work Injury Lawyer Near Me in Ontario Offers Basic Information on Workers Compensation and Drug Tests in Ontario California

Ontario, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario, California -

Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer, a personal injury law firm based in Ontario, CA, who also offers the services of a car accident lawyer near me Ontario residents can rely on, has recently released a blog post on the issue of workers’ compensation combined with workplace drug testing. This has become a contentious issue, raising several ethical and legal questions. In California, workers compensation benefits are paid regardless of who is at fault for a work-related accident or illness. However, some factors may affect a worker’s eligibility.

In California, employers can require drug tests for their employees to ensure a safe and productive workplace. A failed drug test can affect an employee’s workers compensation claim. For instance, if a worker has been found to be intoxicated at the time of an accident and this intoxication directly led to the injury, the workers compensation benefits may be denied. Some California courts had simply denied claims from workers who failed their drug tests after the accident but some courts have ruled in favor of the workers, pointing out that intoxication has to be the primary reason for the injury for the benefits to be denied.

Meanwhile, Alexander D. Napolin is a car accident lawyer near me Ontario residents can trust. Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google, which means they have been receiving mostly five star reviews. In a recent review, Rosy A. gave them five stars and said, “Trust is the best definition I can give out please. He is the man who helped my son and trust me he won’t settle. He fights with his heart. Thank you, Alexander Napolin.”

Car accidents are quite common in California. Statistically speaking, most people will get involved in at least one car accident at some point in their lives. Alexander D. Napolin says, “Anyone who has ever been the victim of a car accident can tell you that they are harrowing experiences and it can be natural for emotions to run high in the hours, days and even weeks after the event. It's important to understand that, at its core, a car accident case deals with not only personal injury law, but also traffic law. It's also important to understand that the level of compensation that you are entitled to often goes above and beyond the money required to fix your car. While a personal injury attorney can definitely help make sure that your vehicle is fixed and back on the road as quickly as possible (or replaced entirely), you shouldn't forget about your injuries.”

Meanwhile, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer can also help with a wrongful death claim. A wrongful death lawsuit is filed by the family or heirs of a person who has died as a result of the negligence or the intentional act of another person or entity. Wrongful death lawsuits can arise from a variety of situations, such as car accidents, defective products, criminal acts, and medical malpractice. The family or heirs will have to show evidence that the defendant was responsible for the death of their loved one as a result of their negligent or intentional act. Getting the services of a wrongful death lawyer is crucial to help them navigate the complex legal system and take care of all the aspects of a wrongful death lawsuit.

Founded in 2011 by Alexander D. Napolin, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer has become known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ontario, CA. This is the due to their successes in most of the cases they have handled resulting from the unique approach used by Alexander D. Napolin. After providing legal help to accident victims for over 10 years, they currently have succeeded in thousands of personal injury cases.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imlJCRpE7us

When in need of personal injury legal services including that of a wrongful death lawyer Ontario residents can rely on, people can check out the Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer, contact the company here:



Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer

Alexander D. Napolin

909-962-8415

hurt@napolinlaw.com

430 N. Vineyard Ave. Ste. 125

Ontario, CA 91764

Alexander D. Napolin