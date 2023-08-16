Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,328 in the last 365 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces New Board Member

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced the election to its Board of Directors of Helena Buonanno Foulkes. Most recently, Ms. Foulkes was CEO of Hudson’s Bay Company. Previously she spent 25 years at CVS Health, including as President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health. Ms. Foulkes is also a member of the boards of directors of Follett Higher Education, PM Pediatrics, Harry’s Inc., and Skillsoft. She recently completed a term as President of Harvard University’s Board of Overseers.

Hamilton (Tony) James, Chairman of the Board, stated: “We are very pleased to welcome Helena as a member of our Board. She is widely recognized as a leading retail executive and advocate for education. She also brings substantial experience in healthcare and as a board member of prominent companies. We look forward to her contributions.”

Costco currently operates 858 warehouses, including 590 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 32 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, four each in China and Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254


You just read:

Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces New Board Member

Distribution channels: Companies, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more