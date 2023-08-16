HDOT installing dust screens around Lāhainā Town

Main, News Posted on Aug 16, 2023 in Highways News

Following the opening of the Lāhāina Bypass on Aug. 15, 2023, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) began installing dust screens around Lāhainā Town. The dust screens will reduce the spread of potentially hazardous materials across the roadways. This measure is being taken to protect highway users along Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and the Lāhāina Bypass (Route 3000).

Federal, state, Maui County, and volunteer agencies continue recovery actions in Lāhāina. The dust screens will not interfere with those efforts.

Installation began with the digging of fence posts on August 16. The full installation of dust screens is anticipated to be complete within a month. The dust screens will be maintained by HDOT crews and will remain until further notice.

As stressed by Gov. Green in his announcement of the opening of Lāhāina Bypass yesterday, the public is urged to access West Maui only if necessary.

