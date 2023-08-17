Rodriguez & Associates' Partners Named to 2024 Best Lawyers® “Ones To Watch”
Two Rodriguez & Associates partners were included in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® for their work in Personal Injury Litigation.
Congratulations, Chantal Trujillo and Joseph Whittington!”BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chantal Trujillo and Joseph Whittington, partners at Rodriguez & Associates, are recognized in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for their work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.
Chantal is a senior partner with Rodriguez & Associates, known for her ability to connect with and put her clients at ease during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Her accomplishments include her role in several significant trials including the record-setting case for the largest verdict in Kern County history which secured a settlement amount of $73,650,000 and an $11,000,000 verdict in a wrongful death case in which a man was killed while working on a construction site. This is Chantal’s second year being recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
Joseph, a partner with the firm, maintains a dedicated and consistent representation of clients who are severely injured in auto accidents and harassment cases. He was a part of the legal team that obtained a $5,000,000 settlement in a case that required persistence and adamant pursuit of justice against aggressive insurance companies. Throughout his career, Joseph has helped injured parties collect significant damages and reparations to promote their physical and emotional healing. This is Joseph’s first year being recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
Recipients of the Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch are selected across geographic regions and practice areas through a peer-review process that considers each candidate’s professional experience and good standing with the bar association. For the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, more than 2.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 25,000 leading lawyers honored in the new edition.
About Rodriguez & Associates
Rodriguez & Associates has over 100 years of combined experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and careless actions of individuals, large companies, and organizations who disregard basic safety precautions. The leading Bakersfield, California personal injury law firm has obtained the top 3 highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County history and has more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other law firm in the Southern San Joaquin Valley. To learn more about Rodriguez & Associates, click here.
