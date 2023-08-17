Rodriguez & Associates' Partners Named to 2024 Best Lawyers® “Ones To Watch”

Chantal Trujillo and Joseph Whittington, partners at Rodriguez & Associates, are recognized in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.

Two Rodriguez & Associates partners were included in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® for their work in Personal Injury Litigation.

Congratulations, Chantal Trujillo and Joseph Whittington!” — Your Rodriguez & Associates Team