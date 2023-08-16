SPLC Mourns Passing of Former Legal Director John Carroll

MONTGOMERY, Ala. —The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reflects on the legacy of former legal director John Carroll, who passed away on Monday, August 14.

“John Carroll was a passionate civil rights advocate, jurist, law professor and colleague,” said Derwyn Bunton, SPLC’s Chief Legal Officer. “He faithfully served as SPLC’s legal director for 10 years, from 1974 to 1984, and continued to support our work to the time of his passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Susan, his family, colleagues, students and friends.”