Patricia and Roger Silverstein Host Diabetes Research Institute Foundation’s Third Annual Hamptons Garden Gala
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation (DRIF) held their third annual Hamptons Garden Gala to raise awareness and funds toward finding a biological cure for diabetes. The event was Hosted and Co-Chaired by Patricia and Roger Silverstein and held at their delightful home in Water Mill, NY. Vice Chairs for the event included Doug Donaldson, Abigail Pollak, Susan Shin, and Lauren Smart.
At the Gala, The DRIF’s Scientific Director, Matthias von Herrath, M.D., shared some of the latest developments in the field of diabetes research. Gala guests were entertained by live music, a luxury silent auction, dancing under the stars and more. They were wowed by a special performance by acclaimed speed painter Revel, who painted the evening’s first live auction item upside down, keeping guests and bidders guessing up to the last minute, until he flipped it around to reveal a beautiful pop rendition of the Venus de Milo. The live auction was conducted by Tonight Show Comedian Seth Herzog as auctioneer and emcee.
A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the DRI Foundation has thousands of supporters in the United States and worldwide, and, in addition to its headquarters in Florida, operates a regional development office in New York. The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation was created for one reason–to cure diabetes–which is and will continue to be its singular focus until that goal is reached.
The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate, and committed to curing diabetes. Its mission–to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now–is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to cure those living with diabetes. For the millions of individuals and families affected by diabetes, the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is the best hope for a cure.
The Media Partner for the event was Purist Magazine. The Purist aims to help readers refine and define the lives they seek. Here, you will ﬁnd strength, equilibrium, peace of mind, lots of laughter, and loads of love in its pages.
Catering was provided by Peter Ambrose, wine by Sip Channé, Grapes & Greens, and Chandon by Moët Hennessy, and tequila by Flecha Azul Tequila.
Notable Attendees included: Patricia Silverstein, Roger Silverstein, Doug Donaldson, Abigail Pollak, Susan Shin, Lauren Smart, Matthias von Herrath, M.D., Natalie von Herrath, Dr. Camillo Ricordi, Luann de Lesseps, Revel, Seth Herzog, Michael Burton, Jean Shafiroff, Carrie Packin, Brian Packin, Noreen Donovan, Jim Donovan, Kavita Channe, Valerie Greenberg, Maximilian Eicke, Irina Eicke, Viktoria von Siemens, Andrea Greeven Douzet, Laura Nicklas, and more.
