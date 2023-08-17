NYC Second Chance Rescue Holds 2nd Annual Hamptons Benefit “Pawparazzi”
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Second Chance Rescue held their 2nd Annual Hamptons benefit “Pawparazzi”, presented by Margit Brandt Palm Beach & London Jewelers at The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton. The event honored the remarkable animal advocacy & contributions of Candy Udell & Zach Erdem and was graciously hosted by the charming Brandon Colón.
Zac Erdem, Jennifer Brooks, Candy Udell, Lisa Blanco, Melissa Gorga, Kate McEntee (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini)
The benefit included an impersonator concert for charity featuring Athena Riech as Lady Gaga to help raise funds for dogs and cats in need. Guests continue to dance the evening away with music by DJ DIMATTEO.
NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. With the generous contributions of their dedicated community of donors and supporters, they have successfully saved over 14,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasias in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through their foster care system and brick-and-mortar shelter, they provide comprehensive medical care and a nurturing, secure sanctuary for all pets.
Notable Attendees included: Margit Brandt, Blair Brandt, Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto, Dylan Lauren, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Ramona Singer, Jennifer Parker, Elizabeth Bowden, Kingsley Crawford, Candy Udell, Zach Erdem, Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Alie Mitchell, Fern Mallis, Ian Duke, Chloe Malas, Soren White, Brandon Colón, Avra Hart, Athena Reich (“Lady Gaga”).
The organization extends a huge thank you to our Presenting Sponsors: Margit Brandt Palm Beach & London Jewelers. AV Sponsor: Margit Brandt Palm Beach. Table Sponsors for the event included Animal Ashram, Signature Premier Properties, and NestSeekers International. Special thanks to Hamptons Hospitality, Ambient Events & MHz Media Group.
Bar Sponsors for the event included: Bottle Hampton, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Hampton Water, Bridgehampton Breeze & Condigo 1530. Dessert Sponsor: Tate’s Bake Shop, Floral Sponsor: Designs by Mark Masone, Healthy Snack Sponsor: Scott’s Protein Balls. Media Sponsor: Social Life Magazine.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram