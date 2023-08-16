Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves 15% increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly dividend for 37 consecutive quarters, and has increased the quarterly dividend in each of the last five years

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on September 27, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2023. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 15 percent increase, or $0.04 per share, from the previous quarter.



“Our team is focused on serving our customers, operating our business with discipline, and creating sustainable value for our shareholders,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “This dividend increase underscores our confidence in the long-term strength and trajectory of our business. Our diverse portfolio of premium brands across the outdoor recreation industry continues to be resilient and remain a source of optimism for our future.”

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 37 quarters and has increased the quarterly dividend in each of the last five years.

“We are responding to dynamic market conditions while maintaining our focus on quality, innovation, and service,” said Mr. Happe. “We continue to invest in our high-performing culture and focus on doing good in the communities where our customers and teammates live, work and play.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.