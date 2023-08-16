John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 operating results on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.



To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIed8e338939754d6293c4c6e112b83793

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own unique PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts®, and Just the Cheese® brand names.













Frank Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer 847-214-4138 Investor Relations Contact: John Beisler or Steven Hooser Three Part Advisors, LLC 817-310-8776