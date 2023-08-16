Complete Solaria to Host Second Quarter & Business Update Call on August 22, 2023

Submit Release
FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced it will host a one-hour call on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 5:00pm ET, to review Q2 results and the residential solar market. The formal presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Registration is required for this virtual event. To register, click HERE. The presentation materials, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available following the event on the Complete Solaria Investors page, located at https://investors.completesolaria.com/.

About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and an end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment, and customer service. Complete Solaria’s digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. To learn more, visit: https://www.completesolaria.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.
CompleteSolariaIR@icrinc.com

