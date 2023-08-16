Arvig Awarded Border to Border Grant to Expand Fiber Access in Wright County

PERHAM, Minn., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has been awarded a $879,747 grant from the State of Minnesota’s Border to Border Broadband program to invest in a fiber-to-the-premises project that will expand high-speed internet access in rural Wright County.



The last-mile fiber network brings service to 256 unserved and underserved structures throughout parts of rural Wright County.

The network will provide residents with internet speeds from 100Mbps (20 Mbps upload) up to 10 Gbps (1 Gbps upload), meeting and exceeding Minnesota’s 2026 state speed goal.

“Expanding internet access and improving bandwidth in rural areas is vital to what we do at Arvig,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “This fiber expansion will reliably serve Wright County residents for years to come.”

The total project cost for the network is estimated at $1,759,493. Arvig will invest $439,873 toward the project, and Wright County will offer a local match of $439,873.

Construction will begin as soon as the grant is awarded and the environmental reviews are completed, and will be completed before December 2025.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

