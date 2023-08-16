CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Steve Corsi as CEO of DHHS

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Dr. Steve Corsi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Corsi will start Sept. 11.

Corsi’s most recent role is acting CEO of the Central Wyoming Counseling Center. He has been director and/or CEO of the Missouri Department of Social Services, Wyoming Department of Family Services, High Country Behavioral Health (Wyoming) and the Cornerstone Behavioral Health Group in California. In 2019, Corsi became president/CEO of Volunteers of America Western Washington, where he significantly recruited and retained the workforce, expanded early childhood offerings and grew the organization’s revenue from $17.2 million to $115 million during his nearly four years of tenure.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience and leadership to DHHS, having served as director and CEO over a number of social service organizations, including state agencies in Missouri and Wyoming,” said Gov. Pillen. “In addition to his operational expertise, Steve has a strong servant focus when it comes to providing program services to those who need them. I look forward to working with Steve as he brings new direction and impact to DHHS.”

“The opportunity to bring my experience in executive leadership to serve all Nebraskans is an honor,” said Steven Corsi. “I am excited to hit the ground running by establishing, executing, and measuring a strategic vision for the Department.”

Corsi earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California Baptist University in psychology and counseling psychology, respectively. He received a Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.) in clinical psychology from Alliant International University – San Diego.

Corsi’s salary is $257,000, commensurate with the salary of former DHHS CEO Dannette Smith.

