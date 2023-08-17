BOARD MEMBER, FINANCE AND STRATEGY OFFICER ANN S. ARNOLD AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Ann has a keen take on risk governance across the organizations she has led and served. Her skill is further enhanced with this new credential and knowledge, which I know she will put to good use.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ann S. Arnold of Norwood, New Jersey, in the United States.
Ann serves on the board of directors for Day's Jewelers and Mr. T Carting, Corp. She is the Chief Strategy Officer for BIG – Buyers Intelligence Group and the Chief Financial Officer for H. Arnold Wood Turning, Inc. Ann has extensive experience across the jewelry industry as well as outside the industry. Her board service includes serving as the past Chair of the Jewelers Board of Trade (JBT), past Chair of the Manufacturers Jewelers and Suppliers of America (MJSA), board member and past Treasurer of the 24 Karat Club of New York, former President of the National Board of Directors of the Women's Jewelry Association and the WJA Foundation, and she is currently the Treasurer of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. She is a best-selling author, an award-winning designer, and deeply engaged in charitable service, including the founding of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. Ann is a CPA and earned her B.S. in Accounting from the Lehigh University College of Business.
"Ann's experience across privately held businesses in both strategic and finance roles has led her to successful board positions at private companies as well," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her keen take on risk governance in this realm is further enhanced with this new credential and knowledge. We look forward to engaging her further in our community as well."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I truly enjoyed the DCRO Risk Governance program," said Ms. Arnold. "Not only did it make me look at risk differently in my capacity as a board member, but also as a leader in my own organization."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
