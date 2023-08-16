Media Quotes 14 August
1 August 2023
The Haitian security forces and U.S. forces present in Haiti are not able to enter the areas where most kidnapped people are held.ABC News
Consultant, Latin America and Caribbean
There were 1,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,371 in the last 365 days.
1 August 2023
The Haitian security forces and U.S. forces present in Haiti are not able to enter the areas where most kidnapped people are held.ABC News
Consultant, Latin America and Caribbean