EXKIVITY (mobocertinib)

(ex ki' vi tee)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Original Approval date: September 15, 2021

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

EXKIVITY is a kinase inhibitor used to treat adult patients with a type of lung cancer (non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC) which:

has a specific gene mutation (EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations) and,

is locally advanced or has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic) and,

has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

How is this drug used?

EXKIVITY is a capsule taken once a day by mouth. EXKIVITY may be taken with or without food.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved EXKIVITY based on evidence from a clinical trial of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who received prior platinum-based chemotherapy. The trial was conducted at 70 sites in 9 countries (United States, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan). The same trial was used to assess the efficacy of EXKIVITY in 114 patients and the safety of EXKIVITY in 256 patients; therefore, the number of patients representing efficacy findings may differ from the number of patients representing safety findings due to different pools of study participants analyzed for efficacy and safety.

What are the benefits of this drug?

Approximately 28% of patients (32 of 114 patients) treated with EXKIVITY in the clinical study AP32788-15-101 had partial shrinkage of their cancer. Shrinkage lasted more than 6 months for 59% of patients who had a response to EXKIVITY.

EXKIVITY was approved under FDA’s accelerated approval program, which provides earlier patient access to a promising new drug while the company continues to conduct clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The table below summarizes the results of the major efficacy outcome measure, overall response rate (ORR) according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST v1.1) as evaluated by blinded independent central review (BICR). Table 1. Efficacy Results in Patients with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation-Positive NSCLC Whose Disease Has Progressed on or after Platinum-Based Chemotherapy in Study AP32788-15-101 Efficacy Parameter EXKIVITY

(n=114) Overall Response Rate (ORR)a (95% CI) 28% (20, 37)b Duration of Response (DOR) Median (months)c, (95% CI) 17.5 (7.4, 20.3) Patients with DOR ≥6 monthsd 59% a Per BICR, CI = confidence interval

b All responses were partial responses

c Kaplan-Meier estimate using confirmed responses only

d Based on observed duration of response

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : EXKIVITY worked similarly in males and females.

: EXKIVITY worked similarly in males and females. Race : EXKIVITY worked similarly in White and Asian patients. There were few patients of other races.

: EXKIVITY worked similarly in White and Asian patients. There were few patients of other races. Age: EXKIVITY worked similarly in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 2. Overall response rates (ORR) in Study AP32788-15-101 Efficacy Population (N=114) by subgroup Subgroup N ORR,

% (95% CI) Age <65 years 72 32 (21, 44) ≥ 65 years 42 21 (10, 37) Sex Female 75 29 (19, 41) Male 39 26 (13, 42) Race Asian 68 31 (20, 43) White 42 21 (10, 37) Black 3 33 (1, 91) Region Asia 55 29 (18, 43) Europe 6 33 (4, 78) North America 53 26 (15, 40) Overall 114 28 (20, 37)

What are the possible side effects?

The most common side effects observed with EXKIVITY include diarrhea, rash, nausea, mouth sores, vomiting, decreased appetite, infection of skin around the nails, tiredness, dry skin and muscle pain.

EXKIVITY can cause life-threatening heart-rate changes (QTc prolongation), inflammation of the lung (interstitial lung disease or pneumonitis) and heart problems (cardiac toxicity including heart failure).

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 3. Adverse Reactions (≥10%) in Patients with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation-Positive NSCLC Whose Disease Has Progressed on or after Platinum-Based Chemotherapy in Study AP32788-15-101 Adverse Reaction EXKIVITY

(N = 114) All Grades*

(%) Grade 3 or 4

(%) Gastrointestinal Disorders Diarrhea 92 22 Stomatitisa 46 4.4** Vomiting 40 2.6** Decreased appetite 39 0.9** Nausea 37 4.4** Decreased weight 21 0 Abdominal painb 18 1.8** Gastroesophageal reflux disease 15 0 Dyspepsia 11 0 Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue Disorders Rashc 78 1.8** Paronychiad 39 0.9** Dry skin 32 0 ruritus 24 0.9** Alopecia 19 0 Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Disorders Musculoskeletal paine 34 2.6** General Disorders and Administration Site Conditions Fatiguef 29 3.5** Respiratory, Thoracic and Mediastinal Disorders Coughg 24 0 Upper respiratory tract infectionh 16 0 Dyspneai 15 4.4 Rhinorrhea 13 0 Eye Disorders Ocular Toxicityj 11 0 Cardiac Disorders QTc interval prolongationk 10 3.5 Hypertensionl 10 4.4** Nervous System Disorders Headache 10 0 * Graded according to National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (NCI CTCAE 5)

** Events of Grade 3 only (no Grade 4 occurred)

a Stomatitis includes angular cheilitis, aphthous ulcer, cheilitis, mouth ulceration, mucosal inflammation, odynophagia, and stomatitis.

b Abdominal pain includes abdominal discomfort, abdominal pain, abdominal pain upper, abdominal tenderness, and gastrointestinal pain.

c Rash includes acne, dermatitis, dermatitis acneiform, rash, rash macular, rash maculo-papular, rash papular, rash pruritic, rash pustular, and urticaria.

d Paronychia includes nail bed tenderness, nail disorder, nail infection, onycholysis, and paronychia.

e Musculoskeletal pain includes arthralgia, back pain, musculoskeletal chest pain, musculoskeletal discomfort, musculoskeletal pain, myalgia, neck pain, non-cardiac chest pain, pain in extremity, and spinal pain.

f Fatigue includes asthenia, and fatigue.

g Cough includes cough, productive cough, and upper-airway cough syndrome.

h Upper respiratory tract infection includes nasopharyngitis, pharyngitis, respiratory tract infection, rhinitis, sinusitis, and upper respiratory tract infection.

i Dyspnea includes dyspnea, and dyspnea exertional.

j Ocular toxicity includes dry eye, eye pruritis, abnormal sensation in eye, eye discharge, blepharitis, trichiasis, conjunctival hemorrhage, vitreous floaters, blurred vision and corneal edema.

k QTc interval prolongation includes electrocardiogram QT prolonged, and ventricular arrhythmia.

l Hypertension includes blood pressure increased, and hypertension. Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients receiving EXKIVITY included edema (9%), acute kidney injury (8%), peripheral neuropathy (7%), palmar-plantar erythrodysaesthesia (4.4%), pneumonitis (2.6%) and cardiac failure (2.6%).

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was generally similar in men and women.

: The occurrence of side effects was generally similar in men and women. Race : A higher percentage of White patients reported Grades 3 to 4 Adverse Reactions than Asian patients. There were few patients enrolled in other race categories.

: A higher percentage of White patients reported Grades 3 to 4 Adverse Reactions than Asian patients. There were few patients enrolled in other race categories. Age: The occurrence of serious and high-grade side effects was higher in patients 65 years and older as compared to those younger than 65 years of age.

Table 1. Overview of Adverse Reactions by Sex, Age, Race, Ethnicity, and Country in Patients with NSCLC Who Received EXKIVITY 160 mg Once Daily in Safety Population

Demographic Variable EXKIVITY

N=256 All Patients

n (%) All Grades

n/Ns (%) Grades 3 to 4

n/Ns (%) Sex, n (%) Female 169 (66.0) 168/169 (99.4) 114/169 (67.5) Male 87 (34.0) 87/87 (100) 50/87 (57.5) Age group, years, n (%) 18 to <65 years 160 (62.5) 159/160 (99.4) 93/160 (58.1) ≥65 years 96 (37.5) 96/96 (100) 71/96 (74.0) Race, n (%) Asian 102 (39.8) 102/102 (100) 52/102 (51.0) Black or African American 12 (4.7) 12/12 (100) 9/12 (75.0) Unknown 3 (1.2) 3/3 (100) 2/3 (66.7) White 139 (54.3) 138/139 (99.3) 101/139 (72.7) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 12 (4.7) 11/12 (91.7) 9/12 (75.0) Not Hispanic or Latino 231 (90.2) 231/231 (100) 151/231 (65.4) Not reported 13 (5.1) 13/13 (100) 4/13 (30.8) Country United States 176 (68.8) 80/80 (100) 41/80 (51.2) Non-United States 80 (31.2) 175/176 (99.4) 123/176 (69.9)

Source: FDA reviewer’s analysis

Abbreviation: N, number of patients in the safety population; n, number of patients with given characteristic; Ns, total number of patients in each category; NSCLC, non-small cell lung cancer

Safety population includes patients from studies AP32788-15-101 and TAK-788-1003 (Part 1) who received EXKIVITY at the recommended dose of 160 mg once daily.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many men and women were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of EXKIVITY.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by race enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of EXKIVITY.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 summarizes the percentage of patients by age group enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of EXKIVITY.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 4. Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristics in the Efficacy and Safety Populations of Study AP32788-15-101 Efficacy Population

N = 114 Safety Population

N = 256 Sex, n (%) Female 75 (66) 169 (66) Male 39 (34) 87 (34) Age at diagnosis (years), median [range] 60 [27, 84] 61 [24, 86] < 65 Years 72 (63) 160 (63) >= 65 Years 42 (37) 96 (38) Race, n (%) Asian 68 (60) 102 (40) Black or African American 3 (3) 12 (5) White 42 (37) 139 (54) Not reported 1 (1) 3 (1) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 1 (1) 12 (5) Not Hispanic or Latino 113 (99) 231 (90) Not Reported 0 13 (5) Region, n (%) Asia 55 (48) 70 (27) Europe 6 (5) 10 (4) North America 53 (47) 176 (69) ECOG performance status at study entry, n (%) 0 29 (25) 82 (32) 1 85 (75) 174 (68) Disease Stage at study entry, n (%) Stage IIIB 1 (1) 3 (1) Stage IV 113 (99) 244 (95) Missing 0 9 (4) Histopathology at study entry, n (%) Adenocarcinoma 112 (98) 245 (96) Adenosquamous carcinoma 0 1 (<1) Non-Squamous 1 (1) 2 (<1) Squamous 1 (1) 4 (2) Other 0 4 (2) Site involvement at study entry, n (%) Brain 40 (35) Bone 47 (41) 117 (46) Liver 24 (21) Lung 110 (97) 231 (90) Other 93 (82) 202 (79) Smoking History, n (%) Current 2 (2) 3 (1) Former 31 (27) Never 81 (71) 167 (65) Unknown 0 1 (<1) Number of Prior Lines of Therapy, median [range] 2 [1, 7] 1 47 (41) 2 36 (32) ≥3 31 (27) Prior EGFR TKI therapy, n (%) No 85 (75) Yes 29 (25) Prior PD-1 or PD-L1 therapy, n (%) No 66 (58) Yes 48 (42) ECOG = Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; EGFR = epidermal growth factor receptor; TKI = tyrosine kinase inhibitor; PD-1 = programmed cell death protein 1; PD-L1 = programmed cell death-ligand 1

How were the trials designed?

EXKIVITY was evaluated in an international, open-label, single arm, multicohort clinical trial (Study AP32788-15-101) including 114 patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation-positive metastatic or locally advanced NSCLC whose disease had progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients had histologically or cytologically confirmed locally advanced or metastatic disease (Stage IIIB or IV) and a documented EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation based on local testing. Patients received EXKIVITY at a dose of 160 mg once daily until disease progression or intolerable toxicity. The major efficacy outcome measure was overall response rate (ORR) according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST v1.1) as evaluated by blinded independent central review (BICR). Additional efficacy outcome measures included duration of response (DOR) by BICR.

How were the trials designed? eStudy AP32788-15-101 was international, open-label, single arm, dose escalation and dose expansion study of EXKIVITY. This study included a dose-escalation phase (Part 1), which established the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of mobocertinib, followed by an expansion phase in 7 distinct disease cohorts treated at the RP2D (Part 2), and an extension cohort (Part 3). In the dose escalation phase, the doses ranged from 5 mg to 180 mg daily. The extension cohort (Part 3) included patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, who were treated at the RP2D of 160 mg once daily, and who had been previously treated with at least one prior line of therapy. The efficacy population (N=114) included patients from all 3 parts with metastatic NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations who had previously been treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and were administered the recommended dose of 160 mg daily (Part 1 [n = 6]; Expansion Cohort 1 of Part 2 [n = 22]; and Part 3 [n = 86]).

