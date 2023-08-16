“SYNCRA – AN IMMERSIVE MUSIC EXPERIENCE” MAKES ITS LOS ANGELES DEBUT AUGUST 16th
By merging a brand-new way to experience music with the interactive digital art that’s possible now we’re creating a lifelong memory for all ages.”SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Become a citizen of SYNCRA, the new immersive music and art experience, which wowed in its global opening in Vancouver, and has been expanded for its Los Angeles debut. SYNCRA opens its doors on August 16th, with a media preview night August 14th. SYNCRA brings interactive exhibits, art, games, music and dance to families and adults (with 21+ on selected evenings at CLUB SYNCRA Nights) in a cyberpunk world unlike anything ever experienced before. 10,000 sq. ft. of spectacular audio-visual content via dozens of different interactive elements, in seven unique “Neighborhoods,” make EXPERIENCE SYNCRA Port of Los Angeles’ the“must-experience” event of the summer.
— Creative Director Adrian Scott
“After the unbelievable reception Experience SYNCRA received in Vancouver, we had to bring it to the world’s largest stage and with a larger space we’ve added brand new installments,” says Creative Director Adrian Scott. “By merging a brand-new way to experience music with the interactive digital art that’s possible now we’re creating a lifelong memory for all ages.”
The musical journey takes you through the imagination of award-winning Creative Director Adrian Scott. The unforgettable experience features all original electronic dance music written especially for the experience, intricately choreographed with lighting, effects and 360º immersive projection content.
This is a premium high-tech experience.
His team of projection mapping artists have animated a visual canvas, and their expert team of coders, programmers, and lighting designers collaborated to make this an incredible interactive audio-visual walkthrough adventure!
Interactions include skeletal tracking, touch screen games, infinity illusions, photo capture, lighting controllers, video warping and interactive sculptures across the seven “Neighborhoods.” These include: Mirror District, Sound Gardens, Particle Park, Pulse Alley, Syncra Station, Frequency Bar, and The Arena.
Experience SYNCRA is open to families and visitors of all ages, except during selected nights when it transforms into CLUB SYNCRA, a 21+ adults-only venue featuring live DJ’s - where The Arena and Frequency Bar get truly rocking.
Learn more and buy your tickets at www.experiencesyncra.com
EXPERIENCE DETAILS:
Location: San Pedro Port of Los Angeles / Crafted - 112 E. 22nd St. San Pedro, CA 90731
Dates: Opens August 16th, 2023
Prices: Adults: $22 / VIP (21+) Admission $34 / Children 0-13: $16.50 / Family Bundle (Max 2 Adults): 18.00 / Group Bundle (Min. 6 tickets: $18.60 per person)
For group bookings or group buyout hours please contact our team by email info@experiencesyncra.com
Art+Tech+Music
Unlike Any Other Immersive Experience
Brian McWilliams
Spelling Communications
+1 3108384010
