August 2023 Monthly Bulletin

The DFPI has sent out its biennial IT survey to all banks, including Foreign Banking Organizations, Credit Unions, and Trust Companies. The survey was emailed on July 29 to each institution’s designated email address in accordance with Financial Code section 331.5.

The email contains a secure link to your individual institutions survey. The electronic 2023 IT Systems Survey is designed to help the DFPI assess the level of each licensee’s IT risk, allocate resources, and prepare for examinations.

Licensees are required to submit the survey pursuant to Financial Code section 455. Responses are kept confidential and used only in the examination process.

The survey was sent out on July 29 and will be due no later than August 31, 2023. If you have questions, please contact:

For Banks, Trust Companies, Foreign Banks, and Foreign Branches:

Financial Institutions Manager Matthew Fujikawa at matthew.fujikawa@dfpi.ca.gov or Senior Financial Institutions Examiner Anthony Campbell at anthony.campbell@dfpi.ca.gov.

For Credit Unions:

Senior Financial Institutions Examiner Eric Kwon at eric.kwon@dfpi.ca.gov.

For technical concerns:

survey@dfpi.ca.gov.