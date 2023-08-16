Stephen Nalley Recognized as "Most Innovative Leaders to Watch in 2023" by Biz Tech Outlook
The visionary leader and CEO of Black Briar Advisors earns top accolades for transforming the distressed hotel & resort assets industry.
We've always believed that challenges, no matter how insurmountable they may seem, can be overcome with the right mindset and approach.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biz Tech Outlook has announced its highly anticipated list of "Most Innovative Leaders to Watch in 2023" and leading the roster is none other than Stephen Nalley, the renowned entrepreneur, veteran, author, and Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors.
— Stephen Nalley
Black Briar Advisors, a leading full-service real estate investment company, has made a substantial impact on the hospitality industry through its innovative approaches to acquiring, repositioning, and turning around distressed hotel & resort assets. With an impressive track record spanning two decades, Mr. Nalley has successfully owned over 100 distressed hotels and asset managed a staggering $2B in distressed real estate assets.
Black Briar's accomplishments are directly attributed to its unique strategies and creative problem-solving skills, hallmarks of Mr. Nalley's leadership. Such out-of-the-box thinking and solution-oriented approaches have positioned Black Briar at the forefront of industry game-changers.
Adding another feather to his cap, Stephen Nalley is also the mastermind behind the best-selling book, "The Ultimate Guide to Managing Distressed Hotel Assets." Considered essential reading for hotel owners, investors, and managers alike, the book encapsulates many of the revolutionary strategies that Black Briar adopts. Moreover, readers are treated to real-world examples of globally renowned distressed hotels & resorts that have undergone rejuvenating transformations using these very strategies.
In response to the honor, Stephen Nalley commented, "I'm humbled to be recognized by Biz Tech Outlook. It's a testament to the hard work of the entire Black Briar team and our persistent commitment to innovation. We've always believed that challenges, no matter how insurmountable they may seem, can be overcome with the right mindset and approach."
This recognition by Biz Tech Outlook underscores the influence and contribution of Stephen Nalley to the world of real estate investment and his unparalleled expertise in handling distressed assets. As we venture further into 2023, the industry waits with bated breath for the next wave of innovation from this extraordinary leader.
For more details about Black Briar Advisors and Stephen Nalley's initiatives, visit www.blackbriarus.com.
About Black Briar Advisors
Founded by Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors is a pioneering real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, repositioning, and turnaround of distressed hotel & resort assets. With a knack for innovative solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in revitalizing the hospitality industry.
