Việt Nam attaches great value to developing relations with China

VIETNAM, August 16 - KUNMING — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang met Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi on August 16, affirming Việt Nam’s consistent stance in developing relations and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China.

The Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister was in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 7th China – South Asia Expo (CAS Expo) and the 27th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair.

At the meeting, the two leaders expressed appreciation for the recent growth and achievements in Việt Nam-China ties following recent high-level meetings, especially the official visit of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng to China in October last year.

Deputy PM Quang suggested the two countries continue to closely coordinate and prepare for exchanges of all levels, while also promoting sustainable trade cooperation and strengthening road and railway infrastructure connections.

Sharing the same perspective, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi agreed to effectively promote cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, especially the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation.

Minister Wang added that China is ready to support Việt Nam in realising its economic development goals as set in the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and will enhance cooperation in trade-economy, transport connections and local exchanges, as well as in regional and international forums.

The two leaders also agreed to maintain peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea together with ASEAN.

Within the framework of his trip, Deputy PM Quang had a meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during which he proposed that in the coming time, the two sides should strengthen the exchange of all-level delegations; effectively implement existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the joint committee chaired by the two countries' foreign ministers; promote cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, education-training, and cultural, religious and people-to-people exchange.

It is necessary for the two sides to study the opening of a air route between the two countries and continue to closely coordinate at regional and international forums, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, Quang said.

For his part, PM Gunawardena affirmed that the Sri Lankan Government treasures boosting cooperation with Việt Nam; wished that the two sides promote cooperation in the fields of economy - trade - investment, including opening a direct air route; rubber cultivation and processing; freshwater aquaculture; exchange on Buddhism and spiritual tourism. He suggested Việt Nam support the South Asia country to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. At the meeting, the two sides also discussed many international and regional issues of shared concern.

During his trip to Yunnan province, Deputy PM Quang offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's relic site in Kunming. He and his entourage also visited booths from Việt Nam and other countries at the expos. — VNS