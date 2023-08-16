Sequentur Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, an award-winning IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), today announced that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States for the second consecutive year.
“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our entire team and affirms our commitment to providing top-tier Managed IT Services that empower businesses to thrive in today’s technology driven landscape.”
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2019.
“Being included on this list acknowledges the growth that we have attained thus far and fuels our drive for even greater achievement in the future. We are grateful for the recognition,” said Gruzdev.
As Sequentur celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains focused on its mission to revolutionize the IT landscape by staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering unparalleled value to its clients.
###
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a leading provider of Managed IT Services that specializes in empowering businesses with the tools and solutions they need to excel in today’s digital world. Sequentur has won numerous awards that showcases its commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to helping clients navigate the complexities of technology and achieve their business objectives.
Eli Player
“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our entire team and affirms our commitment to providing top-tier Managed IT Services that empower businesses to thrive in today’s technology driven landscape.”
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2019.
“Being included on this list acknowledges the growth that we have attained thus far and fuels our drive for even greater achievement in the future. We are grateful for the recognition,” said Gruzdev.
As Sequentur celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains focused on its mission to revolutionize the IT landscape by staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering unparalleled value to its clients.
###
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a leading provider of Managed IT Services that specializes in empowering businesses with the tools and solutions they need to excel in today’s digital world. Sequentur has won numerous awards that showcases its commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to helping clients navigate the complexities of technology and achieve their business objectives.
Eli Player
Sequentur
+1 703-260-1133
eplayer@sequentur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram