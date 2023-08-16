Investigation of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (“DigitalOcean” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DOCN) complied with federal securities laws. On August 3, 2023, DigitalOcean disclosed it had identified certain errors within the “unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023,” and should no longer be relied upon. The Company disclosed that as a result of the errors “accrued taxes as of March 31, 2023 were overstated and the income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was overstated by approximately $18 million.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



