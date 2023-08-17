Thousands of Pittsburghers, 80 Organizations to Celebrate Recovery at Annual Pittsburgh Recovery Walk
This event elevates all pathways to recovery, creating a platform to share resources, eliminate stigma, and offer all kinds of support to those personally impacted by addiction.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of participants and 80 community organizations will be part of the 8th annual Pittsburgh Recovery Walk, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, gathering at 1201 Waterfront Place in Downtown Pittsburgh with a ceremony and speakers beginning at 9:00 am, the walk beginning at 11:30 am, and a dance party beginning at 12:00 pm concluding the event. The event will also be livestreamed.
Pre-registration for this free event is encouraged but not required – at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-pittsburgh-recovery-walk-registration-585941686357
The day’s activities, in addition to the 30-minute walk through downtown, will include a Resource Fair, music, speakers, children’s activities, food trucks, and more.
Speakers will include: Dallas-based attorney, author, recovery advocate, Pittsburgh native, and person in long-term recovery Brian Cuban; Pittsburgh City Councilman Bruce Kraus; Pennsylvania Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs Dr. Latika Davis-Jones; and Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Deputy Secretary Jennifer Smith. There will also be speakers sharing their personal experiences with recovery.
“By bringing together the whole recovery community, this event elevates all pathways to recovery, creating a platform to share resources, eliminate stigma, and offer all kinds of support to those personally impacted by addiction,” said Event Coordinator Naomi Weissman.
“Our theme this year - One Purpose, Many Pathways - captures the spirit of the event,” said Executive Committee Chair Jesse Scheck. “People have so many different experiences of recovery; we bring them all together in celebration.”
The 2023 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsors UPMC and UPMC Health Plan in addition to dozens of community sponsors.
Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
9:00 am: Event begins, Resource Fair opens, DJ music
9:30 am: Recovery Awards ceremony, Speakers
11:30am: Walk through downtown Pittsburgh
12pm: Dance party
Place: 1201 Waterfront Place, parking lot across from Heinz History Center
Livestreaming to pghrecoverywalk.org and Facebook Live on September 16 from 9am- 1pm.
