We, FDA, are issuing this guidance to provide you, establishments that manufacture human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps), with recommendations for complying with Current Good Tissue Practice (CGTP) requirements under Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 1271 (21 CFR Part 1271), Subpart D (Subpart D)1, and requirements under Part 1271, Subpart E. This guidance also addresses whether the establishment registration and HCT/P listing requirements under Part 1271, Subparts A and B (Subparts A and B) apply in certain instances. This guidance finalizes the draft guidance of the same title dated January 2009.
