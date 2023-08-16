Sunlight Helping Canadians Shine Contest Illuminates Unsung Heroes Across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a century, Sunlight has been an unwavering companion to Canadian households, providing a radiant and fresh clean to dishes and clothes, allowing families to spend more time cherishing joyful moments.

Embracing the dedication to enhancing joy, Sunlight proudly announces the launch of the Sunlight Helping Canadians Shine Contest, a heartwarming campaign that recognizes and supports remarkable individuals who make a positive impact in their communities.

This initiative grants Canadians the opportunity to nominate local unsung heroes for a chance to receive up to $10,000 in support, aiming to shine a spotlight on those making a difference locally. See the full contest rules here.

Between August 14 and October 15, 2023, Sunlight invites Canadians to visit www.shinewithsunlight.ca and nominate themselves or someone they know who is making a significant difference in their community. Whether it's a neighbour who dedicates countless hours to volunteer work, a friend who passionately donates gently used clothes to those in need, or any exceptional individual in their community, the Sunlight Helping Canadians Shine Contest offers a platform to recognize and celebrate their selfless contributions.

Sunlight understands the importance of supporting those who strive to make the world a better place. Its mission has always been to help Canadians shine, by providing a bright and fresh clean to their dishes and clothes, and by fostering a sense of community and encouragement. The Sunlight Helping Canadians Shine Contest aims to uplift and empower those unsung heroes who inspire us all.

While Canadians embark on this journey of recognition and appreciation, they can explore Sunlight's range of products that brighten up dishes and clothes, allowing them to focus on the meaningful moments that truly matter. They can also stay tuned to The Morning Show on Global TV for more on the Sunlight Helping Canadians Shine Contest, including a look at the grand prize winners whose good deeds are helping make greater communities.

About Sunlight

Trusted by Canadians for over a century, Sunlight has been committed to providing households with bright, fresh cleanliness, allowing families to make the most of their cherished moments. Beyond delivering exceptional products, Sunlight takes pride in supporting Canadian communities and recognizing the unsung heroes who make a positive impact on the lives of others. Sunlight believes in shining a light on goodness and making a difference, one small act of kindness at a time. To learn more about Sunlight, visit sunlightcanada.ca.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel’s portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company’s global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

