Global Sodium Gluconate Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Sodium Gluconate Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Sodium Gluconate Market Price, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global sodium gluconate market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like grades, applications, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5%
Sodium gluconate is extensively used in the form of a chelating powder in the food industry as a thickening and stabilising agent. In a variety of beverages, sodium gluconate is used as a pH buffer which stabilises the sweet and sour taste. Hence, the thriving food and beverage industry due to increasing worldwide population and rising disposable income is driving the sodium gluconate market.
Additionally, the increasing applications of sodium gluconate in dairy and meat products, processed vegetables and spices, and some fruits, is further propelling the demand for the compound.
Meanwhile, sodium gluconate also justifies the role of humectant, which is extremely beneficial for skin. Industrial grade sodium gluconate is widely utilised in the cosmetics and personal care industry as a chelating agent. In this regard, the increasing incorporation of chelating agents in chemical cosmetics to bolster the safety is further accelerating the demand for sodium gluconate. Moreover, the increasing sale of cosmetic and skin care products is likely to aid the sodium gluconate market in the forecast period.
Furthermore, the increasing application of sodium gluconate in the manufacturing of cleaners is further expanding the opportunities for product. For instance, sodium gluconate is used as a soil remover in laundry detergents. In the coming years, the anticipated increase in demand for industrial and residential cleaners is likely to bolster the requirement for sodium gluconate.
Sodium Gluconate Industry Definition and Major Segments
Sodium gluconate is a synthetic salt of gluconic acid procured from sugar glucose via the fermentation process. It possesses chelating properties and exhibits high solubility in water. Sodium gluconate is versatile which makes it useful for numerous industries. In appearance, it is a white crystalline powder which does not exhibit toxicity or corrosive properties.
Based on grade, the sodium gluconate market can be segmented into:
Industrial
Food
Pharma
The market can be broadly categorised based on application into:
Food and Beverage
Construction
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
Water Treatment
Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Sodium Gluconate Market Trends
The key trends in the global sodium gluconate market include the growing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry owing the significant medicinal applications of the product. Sodium gluconate is anticipated to witness a considerable demand from drugs and therapeutics developed for the treatment of low sodium syndrome.
Meanwhile, the evolving e-commerce industry is likely to be a crucial trend in the market which is garnering market growth by propelling the sale of various downstream products of sodium gluconate, including cosmetics and food items.
Sodium gluconate is also used to produce concrete admix while improving the workability and shrink resistance of the product. In this regard, the rapid urbanisation and infrastructural development across the emerging economies of the world are likely to be the key trends in the global sodium gluconate market. The increasing application of sodium gluconate in metal finishing is anticipated to be another major trend propelling the growth.
In terms of regions, the Asia Pacific holds a sizable share in the market owing to robust industrialisation which is leading to a heightened demand for sodium gluconate in various end use industries. The strong foothold of local manufacturers, across developing countries such as India and China, is likely to be a crucial market bolstering trend in the forecast period in this region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the sodium gluconate market report are Roquette Frères, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., Xiwang Group Co. Ltd., and Amorphos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
