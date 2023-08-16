IP Video Capture and Distribution Plays Critical Role in Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Applications

Mark Rushton, VITEC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern military conflicts highlight the importance of sharing video-based data across multiple infrastructures with various groups with complicated needs and interests. In this context, stringent security measures must be in place to protect video assets across the different layers and stages of the intelligence value chain.

Secure video sharing is especially important as conventional military and intelligence assets are integrated with unconventional sources to provide a current and comprehensive view into the theater of operations.

That is why internet protocol (IP) video encryption is now widely seen as an essential layer of security that ensures the safety of data supporting intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions -- even when signals are intercepted.

"In today's conflicts, there are many sources of video intelligence, including data provided by non-military personnel. Citizens who are unable -- or unwilling -- to flee the combat zone are making considerable contributions to intelligence efforts simply by utilizing their cell phones to post videos," says Mark Rushton, Global Defense and Security Lead for VITEC, a provider of advanced video encoding and streaming solutions for business, industrial and public sector applications.

Accessing video-based intelligence at the right time and place has proven to be a very effective method for gaining information about the constantly changing military landscape.

To meet this requirement when there is a wide variety of equipment deployed in the field, standardized codecs become an integral element for streaming video in an efficient and manageable manner.

Protecting the Integrity of Metadata

Metadata -- the information embedded within video files -- has emerged as a critical factor in making it easier to search, use and manage the video while confirming the accuracy, credibility, and utility of the intelligence captured.

"Video metadata often includes the date of content capture, the originator's details and location, when it was uploaded and even the camera ID. Based on these and other vital data points, staff and leaders can validate data and ensure proper information handling based on policies designed to protect assets, sources, and methods," explains Rushton.

While compression standards allow ISR infrastructures to be agnostic to the networking and endpoint environment, encryption and other security practices play an essential role in managing risks associated with capturing and sharing intelligence across a wide variety of devices and infrastructure.

Secure Video Compression and Distribution

"VITEC is a global technology leader in the IP video space. Our technologies take raw video traffic and securely convert and compress feeds into data formats that can be encrypted and streamed across the data networks to support decision-makers," says Rushton.

VITEC technologies are agnostic and highly efficient in terms of infrastructure, device and bandwidth utilization. This means video intelligence can be uncompressed, replayed, and recorded on any endpoint used by intelligence participants across the different wireless networks in the field of operations.

“Additionally, VITEC software can share high-definition video in real-time regardless of the networks involved. Compared to existing offerings in the market, VITEC's technologies enable twice as much video transmission in the same bandwidth," concludes Rushton.

EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the full audio interview with VITEC’s Mark Rushton, CLICK HERE.