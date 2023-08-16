Drip7 Announces New Investor Beta Boom
Drip7, a microlearning cybersecurity training and compliance platform, announces venture capital firm, Beta Boom as a new investor.
"There is a heightened awareness of cyber threats. Despite a plethora of cybersecurity training solutions, 85% of breaches are still attributable to the human element. It's time for a new paradigm.”SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drip7, a microlearning cybersecurity training and compliance platform, announces a new investor, Beta Boom. Beta Boom is a venture capital firm that invests in diverse founders at the pre-seed stage.
— Kimmy Paluch, Beta Boom Managing Partner
Founder and CEO Heather Stratford says, "Drip7 is excited to work with BetaBoom and be part of their growing tech portfolio. BetaBoom is a great partner to have as Drip7 grows because of their hands-on strategy and support of young tech teams."
Beta Boom Managing Partner Kimmy Paluch had this to say, "Cybersecurity training and awareness is a critical global concern. Over recent years, with increased data breaches, the pandemic, and the rise in remote workers, there has been a heightened awareness of cyber threats and the necessity to safeguard employees, individuals, and customers. Yet despite a plethora of available cybersecurity training solutions, 85% of data breaches are still attributable to the human element. It's time for a new paradigm--one that makes training more engaging.
Enter Drip7, which combines the latest in micro-learning and gamification to make cybersecurity training more effective and enjoyable. And this is just the beginning.
Beta Boom is thrilled to partner with Drip7 to meet this critical need in the cybersecurity sector and to extend its proprietary model into broader areas of training, such as compliance and DEI. We are excited to see where this company goes in the future."
About Beta Boom
Beta Boom was founded in 2017 by two veteran Silicon Valley innovators, Kimmy and Sergio Paluch, who grew tired of the homogeneity of people and innovations in the tech industry, which seemed to primarily serve a tiny, elite slice of the American public. (Read the full story here).
Sergio and Kimmy saw an opportunity to innovate and disrupt the venture capital industry to unlock the potential of founders that other investors overlook through a better, more progressive investment model.
Deb McFadden
Drip7
+1 203-856-4046
pr@drip7.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram