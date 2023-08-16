Providence Real Estate Appoints Rodrigo Mansur as Managing Director in its Acquisitions Division

Providence Real Estate

Providence Real Estate recently announced the appointment of Rodrigo Mansur as Managing Director in its Acquisition Division.

We are delighted to welcome Rodrigo, as his expertise fortifies our well-established enterprise, enhancing our proficiency to secure multifamily assets in strategically targeted locales.” — Kevin Finkel

Appointment Arises from Firm's Continual Expansion Following Successful $100 Million Fundraise

Providence Real Estate (“Providence”), a multifamily owner-operator established in 1985, recently announced the appointment of Rodrigo Mansur as Managing Director in its Acquisition Division.

Mansur will focus on growing Providence’s overall presence in the multifamily industry by expanding its capacity to identify investment strategies and opportunities within multifamily real estate as well as broadening Providence’s geographic coverage.

Mansur has more than a decade of experience in the commercial real estate industry and has been involved in over $4 billion of commercial real estate transactions both on the equity and debt sides. He began his career at HSBC, where he held multiple roles within their private credit and real estate alternative investments groups in New York and London as part of the group's International Manager Program. Rodrigo subsequently worked as Director of Acquisitions at Tishman Speyer in New York where he focused on ground-up and major redevelopments of residential, office and life sciences as well as leading the firm’s investments in the REIT public markets. Rodrigo also held roles at Bridgewater Associates and Henley Investment Management.

Mansur earned a BA in International Business from Tecnológico de Monterrey, an MS in Global Affairs from New York University and an MBA in Analytic Finance, Economics and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“The conclusion of Providence's offering period for the Providence Multifamily REIT late last year, following a successful $100 million fundraise, positions Providence strategically to capitalize on multifamily property opportunities amidst the current dynamic market landscape.”, said Alan Pollack, Chief Executive Office at Providence. Added Kevin Finkel, Providence’s President, “We are delighted to welcome Rodrigo to our team, as his expertise fortifies our well-established enterprise, enhancing our proficiency to secure multifamily assets with distinctive attributes in strategically targeted locales, thus underpinning our overarching investment strategy.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE REAL ESTATE

Providence and its affiliates have been an active owner-operator of multifamily residential communities since 1985. Providence consists of an experienced group of professionals dedicated to searching for, identifying, acquiring, renovating, and operating multifamily properties in select U.S. markets. Providence is a fully integrated real estate organization with property, asset, and construction management, as well as acquisitions, accounting, information technology, and human resource divisions.

To learn more please visit https://www.provre.com.

For further inquiries or information, please contact the following:

Providence Real Estate, LLC

3201 Old Glenview Road, Suite 200

Wilmette, Illinois 60091

P: + 1-847-904-2000

F: + 1-847-904-2089

E: info@provre.com