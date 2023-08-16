Freestar Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Freestar Ranks No. 2,281 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, is thrilled to announce its exceptional achievement of being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year.



Its three-year revenue growth rate of 241% allowed the company to remain in the top 2,500 each year after earning the No. 1 ranking in 2019. This remarkable feat is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to organic growth, industry-leading technology offerings, and world class customer service.

By consistently adapting to shifting market trends and proactively addressing the evolving needs of its publishers, the company has achieved sustained growth that sets it apart as an industry leader. Freestar's success can be attributed to the continual expansion of the company's Ideal Ad Stack technology, incorporating machine learning and other emerging technologies to maximize revenue, its commitment to quality over quantity, and the customer-centric approach the company has become known for.

“This significant milestone underscores our team’s continuous commitment and dedication to our publishers and their success,” added Freestar CEO Kurt Donnell, “We remain committed to pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional value to our clients, and helping our employees continue to grow personally and professionally."

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Freestar was No. 59 on the Inc. 5000 list in the state of Arizona and No. 193 in the Advertising & Marketing category. Freestar proudly represents some of the largest publishers on the internet, including Smithsonian, Reuters, Groupon, and Fanatics. For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestar.com or email marketing@freestar.com.

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar simplifies the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar’s ever expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is$100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings are calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc.Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism,Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

