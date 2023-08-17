Choose Mental Health SMILE Award Nominations Open to Recognize Businesses and Individuals Supporting Youth Mental Health
Leading nonprofit fighting for youth mental health launches SMILE Award to recognize exemplary efforts to support our nation’s children and their families.
The mission of this award is to further elevate the pressing issues facing our nation’s youth and highlight those who have been dedicated to supporting the cause.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Choose Mental Health, the national voice for children’s mental health, is recognizing leaders who are fighting for youth mental health with the prestigious recognition of the SMILE Award. Award nominations are now open and will be accepted through October 31 here.
The SMILE Award program, standing for, “Sustained Mental Health Initiatives and Lifetime of Excellence,” is designed to recognize and celebrate outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals across the United States that are actively working to address the ongoing youth mental health crisis. Recipients will have made significant efforts to support mental health initiatives in the workplace and/or the communities they serve.
Submissions for the SMILE Awards are free and open to all. There is no nomination limit and self-nominations are accepted. The full criteria may be found at www.choosementalhealth.org/SMILEAward and/or within the nomination form. Nominees are evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of Choose Mental Health board members and program partners from leading youth mental health treatment centers across the U.S.
“Our aim with the SMILE Award is to recognize champions of youth mental health in the United States. Our goal is to showcase businesses, organizations and individuals who have made significant efforts to support mental health initiatives, be they large or small,” said Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health. “The mission of this award is to further elevate the pressing issues facing our nation’s youth and highlight those who have been dedicated to supporting the cause.”
Finalists and winners will be featured on Choose Mental Health’s website with additional marketing opportunities available including a feature on Choose Mental Health’s website homepage, winners’ press release feature, branding collateral to feature on company webpages, social media channels, email signatures and more.
About Choose Mental Health
Choose Mental Health is the national voice for children’s mental health, providing parents and caregivers with a resource that offers straightforward answers to mental health, relationships, family dynamics, anger, depression, and other critical topics. Choose Mental Health also provides a clear treatment path so help comes faster. Fundraising efforts support scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford mental health care. To learn more, please visit: www.ChooseMentalHealth.org.
