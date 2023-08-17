Peter Drucker Challenge 2023 Essay Contest Winners Announced
Peter Drucker Challenge, an annual essay competition for young leaders has announced the winners of its 2023 essay contest.
The jury were impressed by the numbers and the quality of the essays submitted to this year's Peter Drucker Challenge. The winners have demonstrated deep understanding of the challenges we face today.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Drucker Challenge, an annual essay competition for students, entrepreneurs and young managers in the run-up to the Global Peter Drucker Forum has announced the winners of its 2023 essay contest. The theme of this year's contest was "Bouncing Back: Emerging Stronger After Setbacks."
— Ilse Straub, Director of Operations, Peter Drucker Society Europe
More than 560 students, young managers, and entrepreneurs from 67 countries all over the world submitted their essays, detailing how they, their peers, or leadership responded when the going got tough. The participants came from impressively diverse personal backgrounds, professions, and cultures – and wrote essays on how to build a greater capability not only to face future setbacks but to come out stronger.
A jury consisting of Daniela Iubatti, Elizabeth Edersheim, Behnam Tabrizi, and Jyoti Guptara selected and ranked the 10 most outstanding and original essays in each category, in the final round of judging.
The winners of the 2023 Peter Drucker Challenge in the Students Category are:
First place: Abhishek Banerjee (India)
Second place: Justin Sucgang (Philippines)
Third place: Daniela Silva (Brazil)
The winners of the 2023 Global Peter Drucker Challenge in the Managers and Entrepreneurs Category are:
First place: Bradley Andrews (USA)
Second place: Parikshit Khanna (India)
Third place: Kalina Deng (USA)
The top 15 winning essays of both categories are published on the Peter Drucker Challenge website and the authors will be invited to present their views at the 2023 Global Peter Drucker Forum on November 30 - December 1, taking place at the Vienna Hofburg in Austria. "We were impressed by the numbers and the quality of the essays submitted to this year's essay contest," said Ilse Straub, Director of Operations for Peter Drucker Society Europe (PDSE). "The winners have demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges we face today and have offered insightful and inspiring ideas on how we can overcome them," she continued.
The Peter Drucker Challenge is an annual essay contest for aspiring young leaders who are interested in exploring the ideas of Peter Drucker, the world-renowned management thinker and author. The contest is open to students, young managers, and young entrepreneurs from all over the world.
For more information about the Peter Drucker Challenge, please visit 2023 laureates webpage.
