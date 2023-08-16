The Grove Recovery Outpatient Rehab In Santa Ana, And Orange County Now Offers Top Quality Rehab For Those Suffering From Addiction

Santa Ana, California – The Grove Recovery, a licensed and accredited drug and alcohol addiction rehab facility, is happy to announce it is now offering top-quality rehab for those suffering from addiction at its outpatient rehab centers in Santa Ana and Orange County.

The new addiction services in The Grove Recovery’s outpatient rehab centers caters to a wide range of patients from all different walks of life and offers them a selection of rehab programs to choose from, such as dual diagnosis, detox, and sober living, all provided with a comfort and home-style approach by trained professionals.

“For every person who seeks treatment at The Grove, we hold a vision for their freedom from addiction and sustained long-term recovery,” said a spokesperson for The Grove Recovery. “To lessen the risk of relapse, we integrate the latest advances in addition and behavioral science and evidence-based methodologies of care in all aspects of our care. We are one of the few addiction treatment centers nationwide who have embraced the proven science of Medication Assisted Treatment to treat and defeat opioid, substance, and alcohol use disorders.”

The Grove Recovery views each person who seeks treatment at its facility as a singular, one-of-a-kind individual with a history defined by genetics, heredity, nature, and life experience. This approach means their clinicians can create customized, individualized best treatment plans for each patient that adhere to their unique needs.

Outpatient Rehab can work for many types of alcohol and drug abuse treatments, as patients can live at home and maintain their normal routine while receiving treatment. Though inpatient rehab can be more effective, not everyone has the flexibility to move into a treatment facility full-time due to family and work obligations.

What is Outpatient Rehab and Recovery like?

Patients who opt for outpatient rehab at The Grove Recovery will receive many of the same types of support and therapy as they would experience in other rehab programs, with the major difference being that they will still be exposed to real-world stressors and temptations that can cause relapse.

Although just like inpatients, those experiencing outpatient rehab at The Grove Recovery will get 1 on 1 therapy, group therapy, MAT (if needed) and can participate in the same activities, such as yoga, hikes, and meditation, that other patients participate in.

Should Patients Choose Outpatient Rehab or Inpatient Rehab for Alcohol and Drug Rehab?

Inpatient Rehab generally produces a better result in the long term; however, if patients are in a situation where they can’t commit all their time to a recovery program, then Outpatient rehab is better than no rehab at all and has proven to be successful.

In the end, it is a choice that patients must make for themselves; some determining factors are costs, obligations to family and work, as well as many other extenuating individual factors. For those deciding on what treatment is best, The Grove Recovery recommends patients keep in mind their home life, such as their family situation, the environment, the stressors, and the support they will receive as rehab can be difficult and make triggers more noticeable.

More information

To learn more about The Grove Recovery and its announcement that it is now offering top-quality rehab for those suffering from addiction at its outpatient rehab center in Santa Ana and Orange County, please visit the website at https://thegroverecovery.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-grove-recovery-outpatient-rehab-in-santa-ana-and-orange-county-now-offers-top-quality-rehab-for-those-suffering-from-addiction/

About The Grove Recovery

For every person who seeks treatment at The Grove, we hold a vision for their freedom from addiction and sustained long-term recovery. To lessen the risk of relapse, we integrate the latest advances in addition and behavioral science and evidence-based methodologies of care in all aspects of our care.

Contact The Grove Recovery

1516 Brookhollow Dr suit a

Santa Ana

California 92705

United States

657-201-4143

Website: https://thegroverecovery.com/